Huntington Park, CA

Family of Double Amputee Killed by Police Say He Was ‘Brutally Executed’

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Four days after a 36-year-old double amputee was shot dead by a police officer, community activists and his loved ones gathered outside the Huntington Park Police Department to demand justice and accountability. “I just want the truth,” Dorothy Lowe said on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times . “Nothing but the truth and justice for my son. My son was murdered.” Cliff Smith, a member of the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police, said that Lowe had been “brutally executed” by the police “in an attack that was vicious and cowardly.” The Huntington Police Department has said that Anthony Lowe was killed last Thursday after threatening responding officers with a 12-inch butcher knife that he had used to stab a man minutes before. He was Tased twice and fatally shot after police said he attempted to throw the knife at the officers, with cellphone footage of part of the incident only showing Lowe attempting to flee the officers with a knife in hand. “He’s out of his wheelchair, he’s amputated in both legs at the knee, and he’s moving away from the officers,” Smith said.

