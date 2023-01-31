ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Vows to Defund Diversity Efforts at Florida Universities

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 3 days ago
Paul Hennessy/Getty

Two weeks after Florida universities were forced to report any spending on critical race theory to the governor’s office, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will defund diversity and inclusion efforts in colleges across the state. “These bureaucracies are hostile to academic freedom, and really they constitute a drain on resources and end up contributing to higher costs,” he said on Tuesday, equating efforts to increase diversity on campuses with imposing a leftist agenda on higher education. Seeming contradicting his goal of “academic freedom,” DeSantis said that, going forward, all students will be required to take courses on the history and philosophy of Western civilization. “We don’t want students to go through at taxpayer expense and graduate with a degree in Zombie studies,” he added. Last week, Florida officials rejected a proposed AP African American studies class for high schools, claiming the course lacked “educational value.”

Saint Petersburg
3d ago

Okay this SOB wants to control what my kids take in College.... THAT I PAY FOR.... so he is anti-diversity what does he want all white schools that only teaches Republican idealism? PEOPLE this is what Dictatorship means.

just me
3d ago

so he doesn't want colleges and universities in Florida to be diverse or inclusive?

