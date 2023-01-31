DeSantis Vows to Defund Diversity Efforts at Florida Universities

An audio recording from two days after the 2020 election revealed that ex-President Donald Trump’s campaign team pushed baseless election fraud claims in Wisconsin despite knowing they’d lost. In the recording obtained by the Associated Press via an unnamed ex-campaign aide, the team praised the turnout efforts by Democrats in Wisconsin while also plotting to push inaccuracies. “Here’s the drill: Comms is going to continue to fan the flame and get the word out about Democrats trying to steal this election. We’ll do whatever they need (inaudible) help with. Just be on standby in case there’s any stunts we need to pull,” Andrew Iverson, former head for Trump’s campaign in Wisconsin, said in the recording. He continued: “Say what you want, our operation turned out Republican or DJT supporters. Democrats just got 20,000 more than us.” Aides could also be heard giggling about needing “more Black voices for Trump” during a discussion about outreach to Black voters. “We ever talk to Black people before? I don’t think so,” Iverson said, resulting in cackles from others in the room.Read it at Associated Press

