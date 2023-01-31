Read full article on original website
Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend
After a busy transfer window there will be new faces aplenty, while the title contenders face fascinating tests
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
BBC
Premier League build-up and news conferences
Today's quiz is a doozy - Emma got six out of seven but was left utterly stumped by one. Can you do better?. The attention around Manchester City’s deadline day was centred around the surprise exit of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich. But, under the radar, yet again they...
BBC
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
BBC
Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United
A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
BBC
'He is ready to play' - Sabitzer primed for United debut
New Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is "ready to play" against Crystal Palace on Saturday, says boss Erik ten Hag. The Bayern Munich man sealed a loan switch to Old Trafford on deadline day and, after one training session with his team-mates, Ten Hag has seen enough to consider him for selection.
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC
Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change
Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
European roundup: Mbappé has penalty saved before injury strikes in PSG win
Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty and limped off injured as PSG beat Montpellier, while Barcelona went eight points clear at top of La Liga with a win at Real Betis
