NBA predictions and picks: Bucks vs. Hornets, Nuggets vs. Pelicans

By Action Network
 3 days ago

We went 1-2 against the spread with our NBA predictions and picks on Monday – cashing on the undervalued Wizards as road favorites but coming up short with the underdog Lakers and Warriors against high-profile foes.

We’ll look to even the score on Tuesday with just five games on a light NBA betting menu. That said, there are two contests that jump right off the page, both featuring big favorites with dramatically different tests facing them ahead of the night’s action.

Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM for Tuesday's slate:

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Tuesday odds and picks
  • Hornets +11.5 @ Bucks
  • Nuggets -6.5 vs. Pelicans
Bucks vs. Hornets prediction and analysis (8:10 p.m. ET)

The last time Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in a game, it precipitated a curious shooting slump and subsequent injury that sidelined him for five games. Should we be concerned about a similar outcome after his 50-piece on Sunday night?

Antetokounmpo has attempted 25-plus shots in back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since November 2021 – which, fittingly, also preceded a shooting slump and subsequent day off for the two-time MVP. Obviously, it’s a small sample, but I’d be cautious about expecting too much here from Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who are already 4-5 ATS as double-digit favorites this season.

That includes a shocking 29-point loss to the Hornets earlier this month, which also came at home. Charlotte is bad, but it isn’t as bad as this line suggests: Steve Clifford’s group has won four of its last six games outright and should make it interesting on Tuesday.

Bucks vs. Hornets pick

If you weren’t sure how big of an impact Zion Williamson makes for the Pelicans, look no further than his team’s splits with and without him to this point in the season.

Before the big man’s most recent injury on Jan. 2, the Pelicans were tied for the second-best record in the West (23-13) and ranked third in the entire league in net rating (+4.8). In 15 games since, they’ve gone 3-12 straight up (6-9 ATS) with the league’s fourth-worst net rating (-6.7) and have lost eight straight with Williamson on the bench (2-6 ATS).

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have cruised to the West’s best record (34-16) behind two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who’s making a strong case for a third straight trophy with 11 triple-doubles in his last 18 games. This is a staggering mismatch on paper that deserves a gaudier price than this.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans pick

Comments / 0

