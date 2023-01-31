ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County organization offering funding to help additional agencies

By Larry Marrs, Izzy Post
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local organization is looking for agencies in need of assistance funding their emergency services programs.

The Raleigh County Emergency Food and Shelter Board is looking for agencies to apply for FEMA aid to provide emergency food and shelter programs.

Applications must be returned to the Raleigh County Commission on Aging at 1614 South Kanawha Street in Beckley.

“It’s a great help to the agencies. I know the 5 that we serve are very good agencies that meets the needs of people.  Rather it be a food need, rather it’s someone at the homeless shelter and needs to stay there”

Tammy Trent, the assistant director of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging
All applications must be returned by Monday, February 17th.

