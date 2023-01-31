Read full article on original website
Blood of fallen Selma officer on Newsom, fellow legislators, says Fresno DA
The Fresno District Attorney's office released a statement calling for legislators to hold criminals accountable following the recent murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. During a gun legislation news conference on Wednesday, someone asked Governor Newsom about the statement made by the Fresno D.A where she said, "Governor...
Gov. Newsom calls out Fresno County D.A. during gun legislation news conference
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference on Wednesday with Attorney General Rob Bonta, state Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), other legislative leaders, and gun safety advocates, to announce new efforts to advance gun safety legislation. During the question and answer part of the news conference,...
Newsom pushing price gouging penalty, some say it'll do more harm than good
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom released a new statement after the five major oil companies reported their record profits. Newsom said that while these record profits were made , Californians paid record high gas prices. The two top companies that reaped the most were Exxon and Chevron, with...
