NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Navigate Tax Season

This tax season, filers have a few extra days to prepare and file their federal income tax returns. They’re due April 18 because April 15 lands on a weekend. The Emancipation Day holiday in Washington on Monday pushes Tax Day to April 18. Filers who took advantage of extra...
WASHINGTON STATE
Before You Enroll in Medicare, What to Know About New Rules That Eliminate Coverage Gaps

Some new beneficiaries have faced months-long delays in coverage when they signed up for Medicare, depending on their situation. Generally speaking, those gaps are eliminated, although there may still be late penalties involved in certain instances. It may now also be possible to sign up outside of set enrollment periods...

