NYC’s ‘Corvette Killer’ Yeung Sook-Shin to be paroled in fatal 1985 hit-and-run

By Tina Moore, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

New York City’s “Corvette Killer” is about to hit the road again.

Yeung Sook-Shin, the Queens man who gained the moniker after mowing down students at a Columbia University bash in 1985 — and spent two decades on the run before being brought to justice — is set to be cut loose by state parole officials, The Post has learned.

Sook-Shin, 58, was nabbed in 2006 and convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Cu Binh Tran, a 17-year-old high school student from Flushing who was at the gathering of Chinese-American students at the university.

The killer, who is Korean-American, was targeting members of the Chinese gang White Tigers when he revved the engine of the silver Corvette and smashed into the crowd of rival students before speeding off, authorities said.

He then spent the next 20 years on the lam in the Philippines, Canada, Alaska and California before returning to Queens and becoming a minister.

When cold-case detectives tracked Sook-Shin down, he was married with a baby and working as an assistant pastor at Full Gospel New York Church in Flushing.

“Corvette Killer” Yeung Sook-Shin was on the run for two decades before he was charged in the 1985 hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old student in Manhattan.
Defense lawyers argued at the murder trial that the fatal hit-and-run was a terrible accident and that Sook-Shin fled because he feared that the gang would target him for revenge, even if he were sent to prison — which he was.

The one-time fugitive was convicted and given a sentence of 15 years to life.

“The verdict was very disappointing,” Ben Hurr, an assistant pastor at the church, told The Post at the time. “We were praying that an appeal will succeed, and for a minimum sentence. We still believe that everything is in [God’s] hands.”

‘Corvette Killer” Yeung Sook-Shin was convicted of mowing down a student outside Columbia University in 1985.
Sook-Shin appeared before the parole board on Jan. 4, and the panel granted him his release — with the earliest possible release date listed as April 30, according to corrections officials.

“Prior to making a final decision, the board members must follow the statutory requirements which take ‎into consideration many factors, including statements made by victims and victims’ families, if any, as well as an individual’s criminal history, institutional accomplishments, potential to successfully reintegrate into the community, and perceived risk to public safety,” a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson said in an email.

“Additionally, by statute, the board considers any recommendations concerning release to community supervision from the district attorney, sentencing court and the defense attorney,” it said.

