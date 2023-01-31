Missouri Senate leader’s tweet about drag performance helped kickstart controversy

Read full article on original website
Missouri Senate leader remains positive after heated critical race theory debate
(The Center Square) – The leader of Missouri's Senators believes they're collegial and moving forward, even though two Senators were gaveled during a heated exchange on a bill prohibiting critical race theory. "We're still working together, getting along," President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters during an end-of-the-week...
Are you certain it wasn’t Rick Brattin (r)?
Remember this from the republican 4th Congressional District primary?:. Some of the expenditures by Missourians for Truth PAC:. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/18/2022 $17,680.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/11/2022 $22,310.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD,...
Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism
(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met with reporters and commented on House Joint Resolution 43, sent to the Senate on Thursday. It passed 106-50 on Wednesday. Currently,...
‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes
Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators. Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a...
More than 5,200 marijuana convictions expunged in Missouri
Expungements for 5,205 marijuana cases in Missouri have been granted since Dec. 8. This is when it became legal for adults 21 and older in Missouri to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana under Amendment 3. The expungements span over 46 counties, which is one explanation for the quick...
Missouri teachers association opposes open enrollment and Parents' Bill of Rights
The Missouri State Teachers Association is opposing legislation addressing two of Missouri Republicans’ education priorities — open enrollment and a Parents' Bill of Rights. The association voiced its opposition to the bills during the group’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. More than 100 educators gathered in Jefferson...
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
Missouri Attorney General won't back off legal threats against school district over a drag show
Earlier this month, drag performers from the group Nclusion Plus put on a musical show at the annual Columbia Values Diversity Breakfast. About 30 middle school students from Columbia Public Schools were among the 1,000 attendees. Missouri Attorney General Bailey subsequently sent letters to Columbia Public Schools arguing that the...
Drag performers fight bans from legislature: 'People often forget that we’re human beings'
Jordan Braxton of Outreach Pride STL refutes claims from Republicans. She points out that drag performances are not a new phenomenon by any means — even dating back to the Elizabethan time and Shakespeare plays.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lawmaker proposes local control plan to opt Missouri districts out of state standards
A Republican legislator wants to find a way for some Missouri school districts to opt out the state’s accreditation program. State Sen. Jill Carter, R-Granby, pitched her bill to the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee on Tuesday as a way for districts to “get out from the heavy hand of the department of education.”
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
House votes to modify steps to amend constitution
The Missouri House of Representatives adopted a joint resolution Wednesday that could make it more difficult to amend the state Constitution. The resolution, adopted on a voice vote, calls for a state referendum to modify the threshold of citizen approval for ballot initiatives from a simple majority to a supermajority of 60% of voters.
On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine
Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
Midwest Aims To Add Large Indoor Animal Farms, Despite Concerns
This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Eva Tesfaye, was originally published by KCUR and Harvest Public Media. Legislation and programs in states like Missouri and Nebraska are paving the way to...
Sports has become more like a religion for some Missourians
Sports has become the first religion of many or most Missourians and heterosexuality has become the first gender of many Missourians. Take this paper for instance. One section is devoted to local and state news, national news, international news, and opinions. Another section is devoted almost entirely to Sports. More people attend sporting events than attend/practice religious events. They spend more money to attend sporting events and to train their children in sports than they contribute to religious organizations/charities. Decals on cars proclaim allegiance to sports teams instead of religious orientation, much less healthy values such as hope, compassion, community, integrity and altruism.
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billion
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Missouri and the good he has done for the community.
Violence in policing could end with training in basic politeness, helpfulness
As a private citizen and a medical examiner, I remain concerned regarding the approach that police take toward those who they suspect have broken the law. The few times I have been pulled over the demeanor of the police was one of hostility and threatening. Apparently, they are trained to do this, but it has the opposite effect. It makes one angry and threatened. It is not surprising that when pulled over many people attempt to run or fight back.
