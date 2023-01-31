ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri Senate leader’s tweet about drag performance helped kickstart controversy

By Rudi Keller, Missouri Independent
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Senate leader remains positive after heated critical race theory debate

(The Center Square) – The leader of Missouri's Senators believes they're collegial and moving forward, even though two Senators were gaveled during a heated exchange on a bill prohibiting critical race theory. "We're still working together, getting along," President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters during an end-of-the-week...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Are you certain it wasn’t Rick Brattin (r)?

Remember this from the republican 4th Congressional District primary?:. Some of the expenditures by Missourians for Truth PAC:. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/18/2022 $17,680.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/11/2022 $22,310.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD,...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism

(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met with reporters and commented on House Joint Resolution 43, sent to the Senate on Thursday. It passed 106-50 on Wednesday. Currently,...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes

Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators.  Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

More than 5,200 marijuana convictions expunged in Missouri

Expungements for 5,205 marijuana cases in Missouri have been granted since Dec. 8. This is when it became legal for adults 21 and older in Missouri to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana under Amendment 3. The expungements span over 46 counties, which is one explanation for the quick...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

House votes to modify steps to amend constitution

The Missouri House of Representatives adopted a joint resolution Wednesday that could make it more difficult to amend the state Constitution. The resolution, adopted on a voice vote, calls for a state referendum to modify the threshold of citizen approval for ballot initiatives from a simple majority to a supermajority of 60% of voters.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine

Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
Science Friday

Midwest Aims To Add Large Indoor Animal Farms, Despite Concerns

This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Eva Tesfaye, was originally published by KCUR and Harvest Public Media. Legislation and programs in states like Missouri and Nebraska are paving the way to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Columbia Missourian

Sports has become more like a religion for some Missourians

Sports has become the first religion of many or most Missourians and heterosexuality has become the first gender of many Missourians. Take this paper for instance. One section is devoted to local and state news, national news, international news, and opinions. Another section is devoted almost entirely to Sports. More people attend sporting events than attend/practice religious events. They spend more money to attend sporting events and to train their children in sports than they contribute to religious organizations/charities. Decals on cars proclaim allegiance to sports teams instead of religious orientation, much less healthy values such as hope, compassion, community, integrity and altruism.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Violence in policing could end with training in basic politeness, helpfulness

As a private citizen and a medical examiner, I remain concerned regarding the approach that police take toward those who they suspect have broken the law. The few times I have been pulled over the demeanor of the police was one of hostility and threatening. Apparently, they are trained to do this, but it has the opposite effect. It makes one angry and threatened. It is not surprising that when pulled over many people attempt to run or fight back.

