Missouri Senate leader’s tweet about drag performance helped kickstart controversy

Sports has become the first religion of many or most Missourians and heterosexuality has become the first gender of many Missourians. Take this paper for instance. One section is devoted to local and state news, national news, international news, and opinions. Another section is devoted almost entirely to Sports. More people attend sporting events than attend/practice religious events. They spend more money to attend sporting events and to train their children in sports than they contribute to religious organizations/charities. Decals on cars proclaim allegiance to sports teams instead of religious orientation, much less healthy values such as hope, compassion, community, integrity and altruism.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO