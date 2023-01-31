Read full article on original website
50 Cent and Cam’ron Argue Live on Hot 97 – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 1, 2007: As 50 Cent was promoting his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007, the Queens, N.Y. rapper sat down for a radio interview on this day with host Angie Martinez on the Hot 97 radio station in New York. After Angie and Fif discussed his music and business moves, Angie urged fans to call in and ask the "Candy Shop" rhymer some questions. What happened next was one of those hip-hop moments that can't be made up.
Monsters of Rap
“I don’t party and shake my butt,” rapped Ice Cube in 1990. “I leave that to the brothers with the funny haircuts.” At the time, party music was splitting the hip-hop nation down party lines, mainly due to the unprecedented success of Oakland’s insanely gifted dance-rap behemoth M.C. Hammer. He had dominated pop radio and MTV, starred in a Pepsi commercial, garnered a Rolling Stone cover, walked home with two American Music Awards, and had the No. 1 album in the country for an astonishing 21 weeks. He was dissed by The Source, the magazine that served as the most crucial hip-hop information pipeline of the era. But that schism wasn’t always easy to see, especially if you lived in a city where the population was less than, say, 100,000 and your cable package didn’t include the Box.
Lantern
Opinion: Top 10 underrated rap artists to look out for
Streaming services and social media platforms have launched the careers of many of today’s most popular musicians. While finding a new artist is an exciting experience, discovering a lesser-known artist and watching his or he career progress is far more rewarding. According to Billboard, rap is the most popular...
As hip-hop turns 50, Chuck D praises its power as "a worldwide cultural experience and religion"
"You only play that old stuff!" a kid named DJ I had mentored yelled from the passenger side of my car some years back. At the time he was a high schooler and infatuated with the song "Thugz Mansion," by west coast rappers Mozzy and YG that he had just introduced to me.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
KESQ
Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter, dead at 81
Barrett Strong, the voice and songwriter behind Motown Records’ first hit, has died, according to a post from The Motown Museum. “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of legendary @classicmotown singer and songwriter Barrett Strong. The voice behind @motownrecords’ first hit, the iconic “Money (That’s What I Want),” the Museum’s post began.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Settles Lawsuit With 'Reasonable Doubt' Photographer
JAY-Z has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against Jonathan Mannion, the photographer behind some of his most iconic album covers including Reasonable Doubt, Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life and The Blueprint. Hov sued Mannion and his company Jonathan Mannion Photography, LLC in June 2021 over claims the photographer...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Sunny Hostin Responds to Accusations That her Son Got Into Harvard Because She Bought a Building
The topic of nepotism and celebrity in New York Magazine sparked a lot of conversation and controversy. On an episode of The View several weeks ago, the subject came about, and a conversation evolved around Sunny Hostin’s son, Gabriel, being admitted to Ivy League school, Harvard University. According to...
soultracks.com
Motown's first hitmaker, Barrett Strong, dies at 81
(January 29, 2023) He was quietly a pioneer on the label that became synonymous with 60s soul music: both the organization's first hitmaker and one of its key songwriters for a decade. Today we are sad to report the passing of Motown star Barrett Strong at age 81. The Mississippi-born...
Hip-Hop Made: Big Tigger, D.M.C., and Greg Mack celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop
This year we celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop. As part of the celebration of the supreme genre’s journey through the years, artists, cities, events, stories, Big Tigger, D.M.C., and Greg Mack honor the music that “made” us.
Run-DMC Announces Final Show
Run-DMC is one of the most influential names in the history of hip-hop. The group, formed in the 1980s, is getting its final bow later this spring. Their final show is slated for April at Madison Square Garden in the group’s hometown of New York City. The concert will also be part of an upcoming documentary about the legendary rap outfit.
Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 50th HipHop Anniversary Performance Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, More!
The Grammy Awards has always been a place of celebration of triumph and success in the music industry. Every year, new artists and their works of art are recognized by The Recording Academy for their commercial and cultural impact on people not just in the United States but also in the world.
