SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer
Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Three The Fine Way: Nia Long, Lauren London & Yung Miami Set Off Swoonami At ’You People’ Premiere
Lauren London, Nia Long, and Yung Miami command the carpet at star-studded 'You People' premiere in Los Angeles
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
thesource.com
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip Hop Cruise with Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Ghostface, and More For Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary
Rock The Bells (RTB), the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced the lineup for “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. The lineup features...
Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards
Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowMary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: "It's Just Me And God"Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYs Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim...
thesource.com
Lil Kim Set to Deliver Her First Headlining Apollo Theater Performance
Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue. The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th...
soultracks.com
Motown's first hitmaker, Barrett Strong, dies at 81
(January 29, 2023) He was quietly a pioneer on the label that became synonymous with 60s soul music: both the organization's first hitmaker and one of its key songwriters for a decade. Today we are sad to report the passing of Motown star Barrett Strong at age 81. The Mississippi-born...
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
bravotv.com
People Are Saying Madison Looks Like Dorit — And PK Has Officially Entered the Chat
RHOBH husband Paul Kemsley addressed the similarities between his wife, Dorit Kemsley, and Southern Charm-er Madison LeCroy. After Madison LeCroy shared a gorgeous après-ski snap on January 26, fans flooded the comments section to note their inability to distinguish the Southern Charm-er from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley.
Every Rapper Nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award
We are a roughly a week way before the 2023 Grammy Awards, and hip-hop is represented in several categories at this year's annual telecast. Leading the pack in the rap and major categories is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his brilliant tune, "The Heart Part 5."
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
gandernewsroom.com
Smokey Robinson, ‘King of Motown,’ to Release New Solo Album
NEW YORK—It’s been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon. Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the Detroit-born singer, songwriter and record producer behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.
Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop
Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...
HipHopDX.com
Jin & Wyclef Reunite To Encourage The World To ‘Learn Chinese’ Once Again
Jin and Wyclef Jean have reunited for an updated version of “Learn Chinese,” 20 years after first getting together for the 2003 single. The famed battle rapper shared the moment on his Instagram on Saturday (January 28), with Clef playing the guitar as Jin spit bars. “20 years...
bravotv.com
Get Activated for Season 7 of Summer House by Taking the ULTIMATE Super Fan Quiz
Test your knowledge about all things Summer House by taking this quiz before Season 7 premieres. Quizzes should be fun and so we're here to provide you with the Ultimate Summer House Super Fan Quiz. And with Season 7 of the Bravo series activated for a new season of drama and parties, consider this the perfect way to celebrate the good news.
bravotv.com
Riley Burruss Stuns in a Burgundy Ruffled Mini and Chunky Boots for a Night Out
Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter declared she was “that girl” in an edgy ensemble. Back in October 2022, Kandi Burruss’s daughter Riley Burruss rocked a fresh red hair color that perfectly accompanied the autumn season in the Big Apple. The New York University student went on to wear the deep auburn hue on several occasions, showing how much she loved the playful look in addition to her chestnut- or raven-colored styles.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on the Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor, and Bobby Boyd Drama
Flagg was previously upset with Tracy and Josh Altman after learning they had been in touch with his ex, Bobby. Tracy Tutor and Josh Altman found themselves caught in the crosshairs of Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd’s divorce earlier in this season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, but that drama appears to be in the past.
