FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
Adirondack Bank Robbery Reported in Downtown Utica
Utica Police are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in downtown Utica. Oneida County 911 call logs show the emergency call came in just after 9:30 this morning for a bank robbery at the Adirondack Bank location at 185 Genesee Street in downtown Utica. WIBX 950 will update...
cnyhomepage.com
Two alarm fire at Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste in Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With an air temperature of zero and stiff winds creating a Wind Chill of -18, Utica firefighters fought a two alarm fire at the Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste building at 80 Leland Ave in North Utica Friday morning. The call came in at...
WKTV
Oneida County Office Building opening as evening warming center during arctic blast
UTICA, N.Y. – With frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills expected to arrive in the region Friday, the Oneida County Office Building will become a temporary warming center to provide shelter at night. This weekend's weather conditions pose a significant risk of hypothermia and frostbite to anyone exposed to...
WKTV
Compactor catches fire at Herkimer-Oneida Solid Waste Authority
UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters in Utica have been working to put out a fire inside a compactor at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority for more than three hours. The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. and that portion of Leland Avenue is still closed to traffic. The crews had...
Update: Abandoned dog located, safe at humane society
After being abandoned, the dog ran straight into the roadway and was struck.
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County office building opens doors to shelter residents from extreme cold
Utica Facility Will Serve as Warming Center Through Feb.6th. County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center to shelter residents from this week’s extreme cold. “With cold temperatures and extreme wind chill forecasted through this weekend,...
WKTV
Mug Club: Brookdale Health Fair
CLINTON, N.Y. -- If you have questions about any health topics you can stop by the Brookdale Clinton Independent Living Center for a health fair on Thursday. Local experts will be there to answer any questions you may have. You'll also gain some invaluable information about the latest health topics.
WKTV
Mug Club: Cardboard Classic
CLAYVILLE, N.Y. -- The Lanterns restaurant in Clayville will be throwing its annual Cardboard Classic. Participants will be able to build, decorate and race their cardboard sleds on Saturday at 1 p.m. The cost to participate is $10 per racer for one run. There is an additional fee for the...
WKTV
Utica/Oneida NAACP hosting Black History Month program Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch of the NAACP will be hosting its annual Black History Month program at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday. The hybrid event will reflect the 2023 national theme, Black Resistance, which is "a call to everyone to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to historic and ongoing oppression...and establish safe spaces where Black life can be sustained, fortified, and respected.”
Update: Most power outages in Onondaga County have been resolved
Update: Most power outages in the county have been resolved, according to National Grid. Only about six remain. Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 2,000 National Grid customers are without power Friday evening in Onondaga County as the region continues to be hit with bitter cold winds and heavy snow.
WKTV
Sponsor helps kicks off Empire State Winter Games with torch relay
ONEIDA, N.Y. – In honor of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games, Community Bank, the event's title sponsor, is holding an Olympic-style torch relay throughout its various branches. On Wednesday, the torch was welcomed at the Oneida branch on Main Street by students from Oneida High School and North...
WKTV
Local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements
Three local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements after two key federal programs were preserved in the spending bill that passed at the end of 2022. The Low-Volume Hospital Program and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Program help support hospitals in rural and underserved communities where there is a higher percentage of patients on Medicare.
WKTV
5 animals vying to become Utica Zoo's first 'Pre-Zoo-Dent'
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is asking the community to help elect the first “Pre-zoo-dent” – a leader that will represent the important role of animal ambassadors. Five animals are vying for the top spot and have launched “campaigns” to win community support.
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
WKTV
Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold found alive
MOHAWK, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A dog that was abandoned outside the Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold temperatures Thursday night was located Friday afternoon. Humane society workers found the female Pitbull down the road off of a bike trail near the canal around 1 p.m. and brought her back to the shelter.
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
WKTV
Helping the homeless in rural central New York
Homelessness isn't just a city problem. Thursday, the federal government gave two agencies in rural communities $1.1 million to share, to address homelessness...and not just by using taxpayer money to pay their rent. "They're able to work directly with the individuals and figure out, how did you become homeless, and...
Snowmobiler airlifted after accident in Herkimer County
Two snowmobilers were rescued at the Stillwater Reservoir on Saturday in two different incidents, with one being airlifted to a local hospital.
