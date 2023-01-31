ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Adirondack Bank Robbery Reported in Downtown Utica

Utica Police are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in downtown Utica. Oneida County 911 call logs show the emergency call came in just after 9:30 this morning for a bank robbery at the Adirondack Bank location at 185 Genesee Street in downtown Utica. WIBX 950 will update...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Two alarm fire at Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste in Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With an air temperature of zero and stiff winds creating a Wind Chill of -18, Utica firefighters fought a two alarm fire at the Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste building at 80 Leland Ave in North Utica Friday morning. The call came in at...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Compactor catches fire at Herkimer-Oneida Solid Waste Authority

UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters in Utica have been working to put out a fire inside a compactor at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority for more than three hours. The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. and that portion of Leland Avenue is still closed to traffic. The crews had...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Brookdale Health Fair

CLINTON, N.Y. -- If you have questions about any health topics you can stop by the Brookdale Clinton Independent Living Center for a health fair on Thursday. Local experts will be there to answer any questions you may have. You'll also gain some invaluable information about the latest health topics.
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Cardboard Classic

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. -- The Lanterns restaurant in Clayville will be throwing its annual Cardboard Classic. Participants will be able to build, decorate and race their cardboard sleds on Saturday at 1 p.m. The cost to participate is $10 per racer for one run. There is an additional fee for the...
CLAYVILLE, NY
WKTV

Utica/Oneida NAACP hosting Black History Month program Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch of the NAACP will be hosting its annual Black History Month program at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday. The hybrid event will reflect the 2023 national theme, Black Resistance, which is "a call to everyone to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to historic and ongoing oppression...and establish safe spaces where Black life can be sustained, fortified, and respected.”
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Sponsor helps kicks off Empire State Winter Games with torch relay

ONEIDA, N.Y. – In honor of the 43rd Empire State Winter Games, Community Bank, the event's title sponsor, is holding an Olympic-style torch relay throughout its various branches. On Wednesday, the torch was welcomed at the Oneida branch on Main Street by students from Oneida High School and North...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements

Three local hospitals will continue to receive Medicare reimbursements after two key federal programs were preserved in the spending bill that passed at the end of 2022. The Low-Volume Hospital Program and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Program help support hospitals in rural and underserved communities where there is a higher percentage of patients on Medicare.
ROME, NY
WKTV

5 animals vying to become Utica Zoo's first 'Pre-Zoo-Dent'

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is asking the community to help elect the first “Pre-zoo-dent” – a leader that will represent the important role of animal ambassadors. Five animals are vying for the top spot and have launched “campaigns” to win community support.
UTICA, NY
Source Money

Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.

Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Helping the homeless in rural central New York

Homelessness isn't just a city problem. Thursday, the federal government gave two agencies in rural communities $1.1 million to share, to address homelessness...and not just by using taxpayer money to pay their rent. "They're able to work directly with the individuals and figure out, how did you become homeless, and...
ONEONTA, NY

