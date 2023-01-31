ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Big philanthropy’s money move, lame SCOTUS leak hunt and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLEpn_0kXmi7GM00

Elex desk: Big Philanthropy’s Money Move

“America’s richest foundations are pouring money” again into “a progressive organization, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, to provide grant funding to run local elections,” notes Steve Miller at RealClearInvestigations . Yet the outfit “became a focus of controversy” in 2020 for “helping direct hundreds of millions” in “Zuck Bucks” to elections on “a partisan basis that favored Democrats” — “allowing elections offices to work directly with progressive activist groups.” Now, “the center has refused to provide basic information about its operations.” And its current “grant-making, political foes contend, is a politically biased process that favors Democrats,” making it hard “for voters to have faith that the grants are being awarded with nonpartisan intentions.”

From the right: Dems’ Flip-Flop on Ga. ‘Racism’

“For much of 2021, every major Democrat, including President Biden, denounced the state of Georgia as a racist disgrace when its Republican-controlled state government enacted an election-reform law that they insisted was a voter-suppression effort and ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’ ” recalls National Review’s Jim Geraghty . Major League Baseball even pulled the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta. Yet “the state’s African Americans reported great satisfaction and trust in their voting experience” in 2022, and “just about every major southern Democrat” now wants Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. So: Georgia is “too racist” to host the All-Star Game but “not too racist” to host the Dem convention? This “reeks of shameless political opportunism.”

Scholar: A Turning Point for US Academia?

“A large majority of the faculty — seventy-one of ninety-two members — have called on university president Fayneese Miller to resign” over Hamline University’s firing (after a single student’s complaint) of a prof who had, with advance warning, “shown two images of the Prophet Mohammed in her online art history class,” observes Peter W. Wood at Spectator World. “Are even liberal faculty exhausted with efforts to suppress intellectual freedom and procedural fairness?” This follows a Jan. 16 faculty letter explaining to students “that classrooms are sometimes ‘challenging’ and ‘uncomfortable.’ ” Wow: “I hope the backlash that has started at Hamline will catch on.”

Conservative: A Failed Political Prosecution

Was Mark Houck “targeted by Merrick Garland’s Justice Department to score political points?” asks The Wall Street Journal’s William McGurn . He’s just been found not guilty in what “never should have become a federal case.” Houck “for years has prayed and protested outside . . . a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia”; the feds charged him under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for allegedly shoving a volunteer escort in 2021 — after “local police filed no charges.” Nor did Philly’s progressive DA Larry Krasner, as “Houck said he pushed” the volunteer “because he was harassing his 12-year-old son.” And: “The FBI didn’t arrest this public enemy until Sept. 23, 2022—almost a full year after the altercation,” sending armed agents to Houck’s home “as though he were a violent gangster.” The raid, less than two months before the midterms, seemed “calculated to send a political message.”

Gadfly: Lame SCOTUS Leak Hunt

The leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade “threatened the internal deliberative process on which the Court relies for its day-to-day functioning and spurred illegal protests outside the homes of justices,” huffs Ben Weingarten at Newsweek . But after a fruitless probe, no one will pay “any price whatsoever for doing incalculable damage to the Court and igniting a firestorm that almost resulted in the assassination of a Supreme Court justice.” Chief Justice John Roberts should’ve used “every available means to find the leaker, bring him/her to swift and overwhelming justice, and do so publicly as a deterrent to any such future malfeasance.” But the investigation didn’t press the justices themselves: “The system protects its own.” Roberts has “further undermined the institution with this failed probe.”

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Joe’s classified-doc corruption, don’t fall for Omar’s whining and other commentary

From the right: Joe’s Classified-Doc Corruption Six in 10 voters think it’s likely Hunter Biden used info from the classified documents found in President Biden’s home to “sweeten his foreign business deals,” note Issues & Insights’ editors, citing a Rasmussen poll. And with good reason: An email Hunter sent in 2014, disclosed by Post columnist Miranda Devine, contained “highly detailed” information on Ukraine; soon after, then-Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine, and Hunter got a seat on Ukrainian energy company Burisma’s board — with $83,000 a month in compensation. “Is it reasonable to believe” the prez has been “squirrelling away...
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
180K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy