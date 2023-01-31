ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnaudville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gueydantoday.com

Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Domestic violence suspect wanted by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for multiple abuse-related charges. According to BRPD, Byron Louis, 36, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse, battery child endangerment, and violations of protective orders. Louis is being sought for attacking a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Abbeville police chief announces old plan to tackle crime

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville’s police chief says he is bringing back a traditional police tactic, but in a new way, to reduce gun crime in the city. Chief Mike Hardy said police responded to approximately 185 shots-fired calls in 2022. “I’m serious about crime in Abbeville. We...
ABBEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Liquor thieves wanted by Baker police

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple people who stole liquor from Walgreens on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to officials, a pair entered the store around 1 p.m. and stole over $800 in alcohol. The group then fled the scene in a white vehicle, officials added.
BAKER, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. February 1 04:24 911 caller from behind the EZ Laundry Mat said that a subject in a vehicle pulled a gun out at him. 04:47 Caller in the 100 block of West Maple said that a subject is refusing to let him in the residence. 05:02 Suspicious subjects in the area of the 2100 block of West Dudley. 08:27 911 caller said…
EUNICE, LA
WAFB

Oscar Lozada trial to begin Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The murder trial of Oscar Lozada is set to get underway in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, Feb. 6. Lozada is accused of killing his school-teacher wife, Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 and then fleeing the country with their daughter. District Attorney Hillar Moore...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy