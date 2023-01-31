The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. February 1 04:24 911 caller from behind the EZ Laundry Mat said that a subject in a vehicle pulled a gun out at him. 04:47 Caller in the 100 block of West Maple said that a subject is refusing to let him in the residence. 05:02 Suspicious subjects in the area of the 2100 block of West Dudley. 08:27 911 caller said…

