Megan Fox on ‘manifesting’ Machine Gun Kelly at age 4: ‘I made him’

By Erin Keller
 3 days ago

Megan Fox believes she “manifested” the creation of her “twin flame,” Machine Gun Kelly.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star, 36, spoke about how her rapper/rocker fiancé, whose real name is Colson Baker, 32, checks all of her boxes in the most fateful of ways.

“He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was 4. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him,” Fox told Glamour UK last year for a cover story that has since resurfaced.

“My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me,” she added.

The duo met while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in March 2020. They started dating that May and got engaged in January 2022 . However, the stars almost didn’t align as MGK later told Fox that he had considered quitting the project — but only showed up because he wanted to meet her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvJRz_0kXmhxfk00
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in LA on Dec. 19, 2022.
GC Images

“He says that,” Fox told the mag. “And I do believe even the day before, he was trying to basically quit the movie, and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘F – – k it! I’ll get on the plane.’”

The “Transformers” bombshell also admitted that she knew she was “going to be in so much trouble” when she was told the “Bloody Valentine” singer would be her co-star.

“I didn’t know why I was taking the movie. I just knew I needed to do it for some reason. And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hasn’t been cast,” Fox said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaC3r_0kXmhxfk00
Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” New York premiere on June 27, 2022.
Getty Images

“And I asked, “Who was playing that character?” And they were like, “Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ I kind of knew the name, but didn’t, so I’m looking it up, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble…'” she remembered.

The couple would become known for their excessive PDA , as well as their rather interesting “rituals” — including drinking each other’s blood . Even Fox’s engagement ring is designed to hurt when she takes it off because, as Kelly reasoned, “Love is pain!”

They have yet to make their wedding plans public.

