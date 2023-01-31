ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers

Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
E! News

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer

Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay Finalize Divorce

Ne-Yo, 43, and Crystal Renay, 37, have finalized their divorce, TMZ reports. The couple split for the second time in August, after she accused him of fathering a child with someone else. TMZ shared details from their settlement, revealing the exes will share joint custody of their three children Shaffer,...
GEORGIA STATE
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Malia White’s Yachting Career

The Below Deck Mediterranean alum made an exciting announcement and was immediately congratulated by several of her fellow Bravolebrities. Malia White’s yachting career is going swimmingly — so much so that she recently took it to a whole new level by receiving a major certification. The Below Deck...
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Essence

WATCH: Nia Long Speaks On Kenya Barris

Nia Long speaks on the creativity of Kenya Barris as a producer and storyteller. How his work is smart, audacious, uncomfortable and risky, but it will bring people to a better understanding.
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Shows Off Her Abs in New Gym Selfie

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member's sexy, sweaty fitness snap highlighted some serious gains. Earlier in January, Kyle Richards gave Bravoholics a glimpse into her fitness routine (rocking some seriously sexy workout wear in the process). “One of my goals for 2023 is to take my fitness to the next level,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member wrote over an Instagram Story of herself doing a biceps curl on a weight bench as she propped up her feet on two big dumbbells.
Vibe

Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards

Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowMary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: "It's Just Me And God"Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYs Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip Hop Cruise with Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Ghostface, and More For Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Rock The Bells (RTB), the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced the lineup for “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. The lineup features...
hotnewhiphop.com

Terrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai Show

Terrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai. Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.
bravotv.com

What We Know About the Teresa, Joe, and Melissa Drama from the RHONJ Season 13 Premiere

A first look at the RHONJ Season 13 premiere touches on the tension between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga. The drama is brewing in the Garden State between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga. The Real Housewives of New Jersey family is dealing with their issues and challenging dynamic in Season 13 — and in a first look at the new season, which premieres on Tuesday, February 7, we’re also getting a sneak peek at where the family stands in their ups and downs as the season takes off.
bravotv.com

Josh Flagg Had Something Surprising to Say About Mauricio Umansky’s Real Estate Show

The MDLLA agent threw Kyle Richards’ husband a bit of shade on Watch What Happens Live. When Josh Flagg appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 31, a caller put him in the hot seat with a two-part question. “What are your thoughts on Mauricio [Umansky’s] show, Buying Beverly Hills?” she asked. “And do you consider him your biggest competition in Beverly Hills?”
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

People Are Saying Madison Looks Like Dorit — And PK Has Officially Entered the Chat

RHOBH husband Paul Kemsley addressed the similarities between his wife, Dorit Kemsley, and Southern Charm-er Madison LeCroy. After Madison LeCroy shared a gorgeous après-ski snap on January 26, fans flooded the comments section to note their inability to distinguish the Southern Charm-er from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Every Rapper Nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award

We are a roughly a week way before the 2023 Grammy Awards, and hip-hop is represented in several categories at this year's annual telecast. Leading the pack in the rap and major categories is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his brilliant tune, "The Heart Part 5."
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival

Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
Vibe

Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop

Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...

Comments / 0

Community Policy