Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers
Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer
Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Three The Fine Way: Nia Long, Lauren London & Yung Miami Set Off Swoonami At ’You People’ Premiere
Lauren London, Nia Long, and Yung Miami command the carpet at star-studded 'You People' premiere in Los Angeles
Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay Finalize Divorce
Ne-Yo, 43, and Crystal Renay, 37, have finalized their divorce, TMZ reports. The couple split for the second time in August, after she accused him of fathering a child with someone else. TMZ shared details from their settlement, revealing the exes will share joint custody of their three children Shaffer,...
bravotv.com
We Have a Major Update on Malia White’s Yachting Career
The Below Deck Mediterranean alum made an exciting announcement and was immediately congratulated by several of her fellow Bravolebrities. Malia White’s yachting career is going swimmingly — so much so that she recently took it to a whole new level by receiving a major certification. The Below Deck...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Essence
WATCH: Nia Long Speaks On Kenya Barris
Nia Long speaks on the creativity of Kenya Barris as a producer and storyteller. How his work is smart, audacious, uncomfortable and risky, but it will bring people to a better understanding.
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shows Off Her Abs in New Gym Selfie
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member's sexy, sweaty fitness snap highlighted some serious gains. Earlier in January, Kyle Richards gave Bravoholics a glimpse into her fitness routine (rocking some seriously sexy workout wear in the process). “One of my goals for 2023 is to take my fitness to the next level,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member wrote over an Instagram Story of herself doing a biceps curl on a weight bench as she propped up her feet on two big dumbbells.
Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards
Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowMary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: "It's Just Me And God"Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYs Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim...
The Crew Talks Lauren London, Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels, DJ Mustard Divorce
The Crew Talks Lauren London, Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels, DJ Mustard Divorce
thesource.com
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip Hop Cruise with Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Ghostface, and More For Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary
Rock The Bells (RTB), the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced the lineup for “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. The lineup features...
hotnewhiphop.com
Terrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai Show
Terrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai. Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.
bravotv.com
What We Know About the Teresa, Joe, and Melissa Drama from the RHONJ Season 13 Premiere
A first look at the RHONJ Season 13 premiere touches on the tension between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga. The drama is brewing in the Garden State between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga. The Real Housewives of New Jersey family is dealing with their issues and challenging dynamic in Season 13 — and in a first look at the new season, which premieres on Tuesday, February 7, we’re also getting a sneak peek at where the family stands in their ups and downs as the season takes off.
bravotv.com
Josh Flagg Had Something Surprising to Say About Mauricio Umansky’s Real Estate Show
The MDLLA agent threw Kyle Richards’ husband a bit of shade on Watch What Happens Live. When Josh Flagg appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 31, a caller put him in the hot seat with a two-part question. “What are your thoughts on Mauricio [Umansky’s] show, Buying Beverly Hills?” she asked. “And do you consider him your biggest competition in Beverly Hills?”
bravotv.com
People Are Saying Madison Looks Like Dorit — And PK Has Officially Entered the Chat
RHOBH husband Paul Kemsley addressed the similarities between his wife, Dorit Kemsley, and Southern Charm-er Madison LeCroy. After Madison LeCroy shared a gorgeous après-ski snap on January 26, fans flooded the comments section to note their inability to distinguish the Southern Charm-er from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley.
Every Rapper Nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award
We are a roughly a week way before the 2023 Grammy Awards, and hip-hop is represented in several categories at this year's annual telecast. Leading the pack in the rap and major categories is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his brilliant tune, "The Heart Part 5."
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
bravotv.com
Jennifer Aydin on the “Bad Luck” She Experienced Right Before She Started Filming Season 13
Right before cameras started filming Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin experienced an injury that she opens up about in a first look at the Season 13 premiere, which you can check out above. “We started filming right after I broke my toe at Teresa’s...
Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop
Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...
Comments / 0