Huntington Park, CA

Pulse-pounding video shows cops shoot dead double amputee accused in stabbing

By Selim Algar
New York Post
 3 days ago

California cops fatally shot a double amputee on Thursday as he tried to evade arrest by getting out of his wheelchair and hopping away, according to reports.

Officers fired roughly 10 rounds at Anthony Lowe Jr., a 36-year-old father of two whose family said he lost his legs in another encounter with police in Texas.

The Huntington Park Police Department said officers were called to the scene after Lowe stabbed someone without provocation.

After leaping out of his wheelchair, Lowe hopped down the street away from police, who initially tried to tase him.

Another police car arrived as Lowe — who was carrying a butcher’s knife — continued to flee.

A police officer who got out of the backup cruiser opened fire on Lowe, who slumped over on his stomach and was handcuffed.

The Huntington Park Police Department said it was called to the scene after Lowe stabbed someone without provocation.

He died at the scene.

The department said the officer fired at Lowe because he was afraid that the suspect was going to throw the knife at him, according to reports.

“The suspect was tased at least twice by Huntington Park Officers but the deployment of the taser was ineffective,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. “The suspect attempted to throw the butcher knife at the officers again, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Lowe’s family members are questioning the use of force given his physical limitations.

“They murdered my son, in a wheelchair with no legs,” said his mother, Dorothy Lowe, at a Sunday press conference. “They do need to do something about it.”

Family and friends of Anthony Lowe Jr. hold a news conference to demand an investigation into his death on Jan. 30.
AFP via Getty Images

The family told the Los Angeles Times that he had his legs amputated after a prior confrontation with police, but did not offer details.

Huntington Park cops do not wear bodycams, and officials said they don’t yet intend to release additional footage of the incident from nearby surveillance cameras.

Comments / 20

Bob Yelram
3d ago

idk why the guy thought it was a good idea to do what he did. idk why the cops thought it was a good idea to shoot either. stupidity runs in every color and throughout all ages. this is what society has become. but if the guy had a butcher knife and threw it at the cops the have the "right" to use deadly force no matter if the person is handicapped or not people need to start valuing thier lifes and just comply as best as possible. cops have HUGE egos so they will always feel righr.no matter if they are right or wrong

Reply
11
Michael England
3d ago

I know cops are out of shape and hate pursuits, but jeezus! How fast & far was he going to get? AND, if he threw the knife? Did he have more? He basically would have disarmed himself. Police in this country have too much bravado and severe lack of brains in some situations. 🙁☹️😟☹️🙁😟

Reply(1)
7
Dayna Cervantes
3d ago

both at fault here but why the over use of brutality police? you want to gain the trust of the ppl well this is NOT how you go about it!! geeeez prayers to the family

Reply
4
 

