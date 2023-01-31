Dog rescued after becoming trapped under rocks on SF's Ocean Beach

Additional charges could be filed in death of Tyre Nichols 00:51

SAN FRANCISCO - A dog was rescued from a tight spot on San Francisco's Ocean Beach earlier this month.

According to SF Animal Care & Control (ACC), someone was jogging on Ocean Beach during low tide when he thought he heard a muffled bark. Not seeing anyone or any dogs nearby, he checked some nearby rocks and saw a dog's face peeking out.

The jogger then notified authorities and Animal Control Officer Ortega arrived and moved the rocks.

The agency says the dog's owner had already reported her missing, so Ofc. Ortega drove the dog, 1-year-old springer spaniel Gwen, back to her home in Noe Valley.

Despite being a little scared and cold, Gwen was OK, ACC says.

It's unknown how Gwen became trapped, but ACC suspects she was exploring rocks when one toppled down, trapping her.