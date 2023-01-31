Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday
Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Cowboys Announce New Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency was a persistent storyline through the 2022 season, and it's one that amounted to nothing. The Dallas Cowboys, who were widely considered to be frontrunners for Beckham Jr.'s services, ultimately forged on without OBJ. But it doesn't appear that owner Jerry ...
Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot
Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar
We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Hendon Hooker is the Future for the Cowboys
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Since the Cowboys lost in the Divisional; round to the San Francisco 49ers, we have been dissecting what...
Tom Brady volunteered at Tampa animal shelter during NFL season, wife of Buccaneers' Logan Ryan reveals
NFL legend Tom Brady made significant headlines on Wednesday after announcing his retirement after 23 seasons. And while most people are talking about his countless achievements on the field with the Patriots and Buccaneers, one of his ex-teammate's wives decided to show a much softer side of the famously fierce competitor.
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win
There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
Kyrie Irving insulted by Nets putting 'championship stipulation' in contract offer, per report
Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and all day news has been trickling out as to what sparked his latest beef with the organization. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Nets recently offered Irving a contract extension that included a championship stipulation, and Irving took that as "a big insult."
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San Francisco
The future of star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still unclear, and there is talk linking him to a number of different NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, in a story we brought to you on OnlyHomers yesterday.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it's officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here's a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let's be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
NFL World Reacts To Duce Staley Announcement
Duce Staley is reportedly leaving the Detroit Lions for a new coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the assistant head coach/running backs coach is taking an unspecified position with the Carolina Panthers. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back and coach will reunite with ...
Michael Blackson Calls Nephew Eli Apple 'Savage,' 'Runs In The Family'
Michael Blackson says Eli Apple is ruthless with the Twitter fingers ... telling TMZ Sports he's not one bit surprised about his nephew's trash-talking antics -- 'cause it "runs in the family!!" Apple made headlines throughout the playoffs for speaking his mind on social media ... going after opposing teams...
Cowboys Interviewing Thomas Brown For OC Job
Brown has already interviewed with several teams including the Texans, Commanders, Dolphins, and Vikings. Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.
Tom Brady's retirement means the Cowboys now have NFL's oldest active player, but they might not for long
For the past three seasons, Tom Brady has been the oldest player in the NFL, but with the 45-year-old now officially retired, that title will be going to someone else for the 2023 season, and that someone else is Jason Peters. The Cowboys' offensive lineman, who turned 41 on Jan....
Cowboys Interview Coordinator Candidates
The Dallas Cowboys continue to search for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Kellen Moore on Sunday night. According to the team website, Dallas has interviewed Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for the position. Nixon has spent...
2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks
Tom Brady retired and there’s a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping
