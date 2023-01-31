ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday

Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Cowboys Announce New Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency was a persistent storyline through the 2022 season, and it's one that amounted to nothing.  The Dallas Cowboys, who were widely considered to be frontrunners for Beckham Jr.'s services, ultimately forged on without OBJ. But it doesn't appear that owner Jerry ...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot

Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar

We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
sasportsstar.com

Hendon Hooker is the Future for the Cowboys

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Since the Cowboys lost in the Divisional; round to the San Francisco 49ers, we have been dissecting what...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win

There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFTV

2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too

The college all-star games are under way, which means it's officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here's a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let's be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Duce Staley Announcement

Duce Staley is reportedly leaving the Detroit Lions for a new coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the assistant head coach/running backs coach is taking an unspecified position with the Carolina Panthers. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back and coach will reunite with ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Michael Blackson Calls Nephew Eli Apple 'Savage,' 'Runs In The Family'

Michael Blackson says Eli Apple is ruthless with the Twitter fingers ... telling TMZ Sports he's not one bit surprised about his nephew's trash-talking antics -- 'cause it "runs in the family!!" Apple made headlines throughout the playoffs for speaking his mind on social media ... going after opposing teams...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Interviewing Thomas Brown For OC Job

Brown has already interviewed with several teams including the Texans, Commanders, Dolphins, and Vikings. Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.
GEORGIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys Interview Coordinator Candidates

The Dallas Cowboys continue to search for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Kellen Moore on Sunday night. According to the team website, Dallas has interviewed Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for the position. Nixon has spent...
DALLAS, TX

