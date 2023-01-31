Read full article on original website
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
Cristiano Ronaldo could make amends with former Manchester United teammates after bitter exit
Despite his dramatic and bitter departure from Manchester United in November, reports indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to make apologies by inviting his former teammates to a get-together. Having been released by Manchester United in November, Cristiano Ronaldo completed his mega-money transition Al-Nassr in the new year. Unfortunately, he...
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Injured Mbappe to miss 1st leg of Champions League clash with Bayern
Paris, Feb 2, 2023 (AFP) - Kylian Mbappe faces three weeks out with a thigh injury and will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14, his club announced Thursday. The France star was hurt during the first half of Wednesday's...
Pep Guardiola Provides Two Major Injury Updates Ahead Of Tottenham v Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update on two key players in his pre-Tottenham press conference.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Erik ten Hag claims Marcel Sabitzer is a 'quality player' with a 'great attitude'
The Red Devils made a deadline day swoop for the Bayern Munich midfielder and managed to secure a loan move that will see the 28-year-old remain at United for the rest of the season.
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Skriniar, Darmian & Dumfries All Playing For Two Spots On The Right In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Broadcaster Reports
All of Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, and Denzel Dumfries are playing for the two spots on the right side of Inter’s starting eleven in the Milan derby this weekend. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the Nerazzurri trio are all in contention to start between the right-sided centre-back role, and the right-wingback position.
Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.
Manchester United ready to sign Barcelona star this summer
Manchester United have already begun planning their summer activity if the latest reports are to be believed, with Barcelona star Ansu Fati becoming the latest player linked with a move to Old Trafford. Last summer was dominated by rumours surrounding another Barcelona player, Frenkie de Jong, but a move for...
Newcastle vs. West Ham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, best bets for Feb. 4, 2023
Newcastle United will try to maintain their spot among the English Premier League elite when they host West Ham United in a league match Saturday at St. James Park. The Magpies (10-9-1) just clinched a spot in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United and sit third in the EPL table. They swept aside Southampton in the League Cup tie and are on a 16-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. They face a West Ham team that has finished in the top seven in the past two seasons but is now trying to save manager David Moyes' job. The Hammers (5-3-12) are 16th in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of last-place Southampton.
Man Utd news LIVE: Mason Greenwood eyeing career in China, Garnacho contract update, £89m Victor Osimhen transfer battle
MASON GREENWOOD is eyeing a football career in China if Manchester United sack him over sex attack claims. The club launched a probe on Thursday when prosecutors dropped the charges against him because 12 witnesses refused to cooperate. He will not train or return to the team while the club...
Man Utd actively monitoring 21-yr-old midfielder, Erik ten Hag an admirer
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the American midfielder Taylor Booth. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the 21-year-old midfielder who is currently plying his trade at FC Utecht in Holland. The 21-year-old has been quite impressive...
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
Matteo Darmian Ahead Of Denzel Dumfries To Start In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
Inter wingback Matteo Darmian is the favourite to start on the right flank for the Nerazzurri in this weekend’s derby clash with AC Milan in Serie A. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 33-year-old is ahead of Denzel Dumfries to start on the right for the match against the Rossoneri.
