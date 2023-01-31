ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

By Tom Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

Andy Reid talks about letting Nick Sirianni go from Chiefs coaching staff in 2013 00:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers , picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid.

Here's what he had to say:

"Oh man, well first off, the Eagles kind of got a free pass yesterday, a get out of jail free card. Everything went their way yesterday. I was at the game, I'm not saying they didn't deserve it. They definitely dominated the No. 1 defense in the league. And they dominated the Giants the week before, I'm sorry I know we're in New York. And Kansas City, they did enough. They're always scrambling. They always get the job done. They definitely do. Patrick Mahomes always roaming around the pocket. Travis [Kelce] is always open. They just get it done. They do. And I will say, Philadelphia has been playing more like a team throughout the whole season, I'm going to go with the Eagles."

After Gronk's answer, Philly's own Questlove, of The Roots, smiled as he played the drums. He's probably pretty happy about the answer.

At this time last year, Gronk, a four time Super Bowl champ, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just coming off a win versus the Eagles in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Now, he's doing TV hits around saying the Birds will win the big game.

A lot can change in a year.

Comments / 64

Barry McCockiner
3d ago

Nobody ever accused Rob Gronkowski of having incredibly intelligent things to say. Cry Eagles Cry, because in Kansas City we have a DYNASTY. GO CHIEFS

Reply(10)
19
defender
3d ago

that's the same guy who picked the niners to beat the Eagles. looks like he can't pick winners. everyone bet the Chiefs.

Reply(8)
8
Reginald Wynn
3d ago

As a resident of Chiefs Kingdom I'm definitely for my team. Putting fandom aside...this one could be epic. Our defense needs to play like Eagles will and unless everyone is back healthy, we need to work the new #10 into the game plan. That young man could be the x-factor...and he's a Jersey kid. I like the storyline. The rookie can help Mahomes get this job done. Andy needs to get him in free space and see what happens.

Reply(6)
3
 

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
