Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers , picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid.

Here's what he had to say:

"Oh man, well first off, the Eagles kind of got a free pass yesterday, a get out of jail free card. Everything went their way yesterday. I was at the game, I'm not saying they didn't deserve it. They definitely dominated the No. 1 defense in the league. And they dominated the Giants the week before, I'm sorry I know we're in New York. And Kansas City, they did enough. They're always scrambling. They always get the job done. They definitely do. Patrick Mahomes always roaming around the pocket. Travis [Kelce] is always open. They just get it done. They do. And I will say, Philadelphia has been playing more like a team throughout the whole season, I'm going to go with the Eagles."

After Gronk's answer, Philly's own Questlove, of The Roots, smiled as he played the drums. He's probably pretty happy about the answer.

At this time last year, Gronk, a four time Super Bowl champ, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just coming off a win versus the Eagles in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Now, he's doing TV hits around saying the Birds will win the big game.

A lot can change in a year.