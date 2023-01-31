Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
North Carolina lawmakers file new bill limiting LGBTQ discussions in schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — State lawmakers in Raleigh are once again considering whether to legislate the issues of gender identity and sexuality in the classroom. On Tuesday, lawmakers in the state Senate introduced Senate Bill 49, dubbed a parents' bill of rights by its supporters. Its opponents said it is an anti-LGBTQ-inspired effort meant to fan the flames of the culture war.
abc45.com
Plan to encourage organ, bone marrow donations from prisoners condemned by some
BOSTON (TND) — Organ and bone marrow donations save lives. More donations mean more lives saved. What could be wrong with that?. A bill “to establish the Massachusetts Incarcerated Individual Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program” in the Bay State is not getting universal praise. Massachusetts bill...
Comments / 0