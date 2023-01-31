ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Day' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

8-6-3, Fireball: 9

(eight, six, three; Fireball: nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

