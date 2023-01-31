Read full article on original website
Related
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
Warning: Avoid These 5 Dangerous Highways in Minnesota
Walking to my front door last night I realized just how awfully icy it is, and this sub zero temperature weather is not helping either. This had me rethinking about cautious driving which lead me to think about all the dangerous I do not want to drive on. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Singles Can Apply For $1,500 To Go On 15 First Dates
Valentine's Day is approaching if you're single and ready to mingle there's an opportunity for you to get paid to get out there and meet people. Who knows, you could find your true love. At the very least, you could pocket some cash. The opportunity, presented by Shane Co., is...
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
What Every Minnesotan Should Have In Their Vehicle This Winter
Or any Winter, for that matter. Hopefully, it never happens to you. Out on the road on a cold Winter day or night and you get stuck, run out of gas or your car just quits. Most times someone will be around to help you out. But that isn't a...
Check Out The 3 Brave Minnesotans On Survivor 44!
I remember when the reality show, Survivor, first showed up on TV. We watched religiously at our house and made sure we had our TiVo ready to record the episodes if we weren't going to be home. Yes, I am that old. A dream for a lot of my friends was to BE on the show as a contestant. Well, that dream is happening for three native Minnesotans in Season 44, and who knows, they may just be the Sole Survivor on the next Survivor!
Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Climbs After No Winner Saturday
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no jackpot winner was drawn Saturday night. The numbers pulled Saturday were 2-8-15-19 with a Powerball of 10. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing was $740 million or a cash option of $380.1 million. No jackpot winner on...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
Camper Shares Story Of Strange, Ghostly Beast In Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
A very popular paranormal YouTuber has shared a story about an encounter with a strange predator in the Voyageurs National Park in Northern, Minnesota. The incident took place in the summer of 2015, but has been just shared now. Lilith Dread YouTube channel has nearly 80,000 subscribers. She posts stories...
The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
[Listen] Soybean Gall Midge Insecticides Not Effective?
I had never heard of the soybean gall midge until a few years ago. It was a problem farther south in the corn belt. Unfortunately, I learned more about the pest when it was found last summer in southwestern Minnesota! Robert Koch is an entomologist at the University of Minnesota. He said this is a brand new species just discovered. You mean with modern science and all our technology we are still discovering new pests? In a soybean field in the Midwest?
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Friday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through 9:00 am Friday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -20 to -35 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. This Wind Child...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0