ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 48

Tom Thumb
3d ago

the only way to get rid of it is by closing down these homeschooling businesses and get rid of charter schools enough is enough

Reply(3)
13
Robert Traugh
3d ago

Well as long as they condemned them. I can see them smacking all of the little Adolph’s hands. Bad Adolph, very bad. Now here’s a cookie, go play. Millions died and in America it lives.

Reply
4
Up yours
3d ago

Fascists must be dealt with now! If not we'll end up refighting WWII and this time they will be Americans and the fight will be here! This country will be a war torn country like Ukraine and that is just what putin wants!!

Reply
2
Related
WKRC

Homeschool co-op supporting white supremacy sends shockwaves through education circles

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some Ohio parents who condone teaching children white supremacist and Nazi views are sending shockwaves through the homeschooling communities and the state legislature. The group is called Dissident Homeschool. It is one of thousands of co-ops homeschooling families use as resources for curriculum, questions, ideas, and social outlets for their children.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory

You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost takes sides in abortion medication dispute that could end up in court: Capitol Letter

Abortion letter: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 19 other Republican attorneys general sent letters to CVS and Walgreens warning them that mailing abortion medication is a violation of federal law. The Biden administration is allowing retail pharmacies to use stores and the mail to dispense mifepristone, the first of a two-part drug regimen for medication abortions. Yost is arguing that federal law supersedes agency regulations. Over half of Ohio induced abortions are medication abortions. It’s unclear whether CVS and Walgreens are even going to dispense mifepristone in Ohio. Walgreens has said it isn’t dispensing in all locations, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
pointandshoreland.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
OHIO STATE
acluohio.org

HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?

On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows

A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmaker wants to move future presidential primary elections to May

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rep. Daniel Troy wants to etch into Ohioans’ calendars a consistent, unmoving date for the state’s primary election. Citing a need to quell voter confusion and shorten Ohio’s lengthy election cycle, the Willowick Democrat on Thursday proposed legislation that would set Ohio’s primary date in presidential election years as the first […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support

CINCINNATI — In June of 2019, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost thought a proposed utility bailout was a bad law, but he didn’t publicly oppose it because of support he’d received from the bailout’s primary beneficiary, FirstEnergy, according to lobbyists’ text messages displayed in court on Friday. Prosecutors displayed the messages as part of the […] The post Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Keep on keepin’ on: Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity resubmitting summary signatures later this month

After being rejected by Ohio Attorney General (AG) Dave Yost on its first attempt to win approval of its amendment’s summary, the Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity (OCEQI) will resubmit signatures on February 23. Having the AG’s office approve an amendment’s summary is the first significant hurdle needed to amend the Ohio Constitution, and for this case, to end qualified immunity in the state.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy