Read full article on original website
Tom Thumb
3d ago
the only way to get rid of it is by closing down these homeschooling businesses and get rid of charter schools enough is enough
Reply(3)
13
Robert Traugh
3d ago
Well as long as they condemned them. I can see them smacking all of the little Adolph’s hands. Bad Adolph, very bad. Now here’s a cookie, go play. Millions died and in America it lives.
Reply
4
Up yours
3d ago
Fascists must be dealt with now! If not we'll end up refighting WWII and this time they will be Americans and the fight will be here! This country will be a war torn country like Ukraine and that is just what putin wants!!
Reply
2
Related
WKRC
Homeschool co-op supporting white supremacy sends shockwaves through education circles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some Ohio parents who condone teaching children white supremacist and Nazi views are sending shockwaves through the homeschooling communities and the state legislature. The group is called Dissident Homeschool. It is one of thousands of co-ops homeschooling families use as resources for curriculum, questions, ideas, and social outlets for their children.
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Didn't Speak Out Against HB6 Because FirstEnergy Had Supported His Campaign
Text messages indicate that Borges was assigned to try to enlist Yost’s help with the bailout.
‘Boom’: FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane
CINCINNATI (AP) — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio’s largest ever corruption case.
wosu.org
Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory
You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost takes sides in abortion medication dispute that could end up in court: Capitol Letter
Abortion letter: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 19 other Republican attorneys general sent letters to CVS and Walgreens warning them that mailing abortion medication is a violation of federal law. The Biden administration is allowing retail pharmacies to use stores and the mail to dispense mifepristone, the first of a two-part drug regimen for medication abortions. Yost is arguing that federal law supersedes agency regulations. Over half of Ohio induced abortions are medication abortions. It’s unclear whether CVS and Walgreens are even going to dispense mifepristone in Ohio. Walgreens has said it isn’t dispensing in all locations, Laura Hancock reports.
Fewer students are attending Ohio public universities
There are more than 1 million fewer undergraduate and graduate students at U.S. universities than before the pandemic as enrollment struggles to recover from COVID-19 – a trend rearing its head at many of Ohio’s universities.
pointandshoreland.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
acluohio.org
HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?
On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
wyso.org
Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows
A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
Poll: Ohioans Would Move to Other Garbage State (Florida) If Given Chance to Live Anywhere Else
Ohioans would head to America's wang by a wide margin
Inflation Reduction Act benefits Ohioans on Medicare, yet all of Ohio’s GOP members in Congress opposed it
As Sabrina Eaton points out in her article (Ohioans on Medicare will save more than $36 million yearly on insulin under new law, feds predict, Wednesday Jan 25), Medicare beneficiaries in Ohio will save more than $36M thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last year. As...
Ohio lawmaker wants to move future presidential primary elections to May
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rep. Daniel Troy wants to etch into Ohioans’ calendars a consistent, unmoving date for the state’s primary election. Citing a need to quell voter confusion and shorten Ohio’s lengthy election cycle, the Willowick Democrat on Thursday proposed legislation that would set Ohio’s primary date in presidential election years as the first […]
'Boom': Texts in Ohio corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive celebrating planned flight to bring state lawmakers back to vote on tainted bill
CINCINNATI — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio's largest ever corruption case. Text...
Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support
CINCINNATI — In June of 2019, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost thought a proposed utility bailout was a bad law, but he didn’t publicly oppose it because of support he’d received from the bailout’s primary beneficiary, FirstEnergy, according to lobbyists’ text messages displayed in court on Friday. Prosecutors displayed the messages as part of the […] The post Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Train derailment in northeastern Ohio sparks massive fire
A massive fire broke out after a train derailed Friday night in northeastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state border, leading officials to issue evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents.
columbusfreepress.com
Keep on keepin’ on: Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity resubmitting summary signatures later this month
After being rejected by Ohio Attorney General (AG) Dave Yost on its first attempt to win approval of its amendment’s summary, the Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity (OCEQI) will resubmit signatures on February 23. Having the AG’s office approve an amendment’s summary is the first significant hurdle needed to amend the Ohio Constitution, and for this case, to end qualified immunity in the state.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
Editorial board wrong in call for fixes to Ohio’s new photo ID law for voting
As a veteran and voter, I object to the editorial board’s view of Ohio HB 458 which will help minimize voter fraud (“Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote”). The board’s myopic line of reasoning seems to be...
Comments / 48