ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Indiana Pacers get much-needed win over Sacramento Kings

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings battle on Friday night started out differently than most games. Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis was honored with a tribute video in his return to Indianapolis, it was his first game back in the Circle City since being traded to Sacramento in February of 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Suns hand Celtics first double-digit home loss

Despite having a thin bench, the Phoenix Suns used a strong fourth quarter to pick up a 106-94 road win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics outscored the Suns 29-17 in the third quarter and trailed 74-73 with 12 minutes to play, but Phoenix began the fourth with a 14-2 run. The Celtics never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Joel Embiid’s double-double helps 76ers beat hapless Spurs

Joel Embiid poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers swamped the reeling San Antonio Spurs 137-125 on Friday. The 76ers forged a 47-point second quarter on the way to a 12-point lead at halftime. They increased their advantage to as many as 21 points late in the third quarter behind Embiid's 12 points in the period and a 12-0 spurt keyed by the reserve unit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tri-City Herald

Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Wizards’ 6-game winning streak ended by Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 20-point deficit, snapping Washington’s six-game winning streak Friday night with a 124-116 victory over the Wizards. Simons made six of Portland’s nine 3-pointers in the third, and the Trail Blazers...
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target

Although Myles Turner's recent contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers appears to indicate there's mutual interest in the 3-and-D center sticking around with the team that drafted him long-term, that doesn't necessarily mean your Los Angeles Lakers are out of the running for other Pacers vets. Specifically, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Bucks have regained peak form now that they’re healthier

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring at an unprecedented rate in his extraordinary career, and he also has most of his top teammates playing alongside him again. That combination has helped the Milwaukee Bucks regain their title-contending form. The Bucks have won six straight and will try to complete a four-game homestand...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy