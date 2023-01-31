Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans-Lakers Game Will Broadcast On National TV With LeBron James Close To Making History
The NBA has changed the Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans game from a 7 PM CT tipoff to 5 PM CT and broadcast ESPN2 on Saturday, Feb. 4. LeBron James' pursuit of history brings intrigue surrounding the contest. James is 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving’s Free Agent Cavaliers Teammate Wants To Join Them In LA
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be traded before next Thursday's deadline, and your Los Angeles Lakers, led by Irving's old Cleveland Cavaliers colleague LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have quickly emerged as one of more feasible destinations for the mercurial star. Veteran journeyman power forward/center...
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers get much-needed win over Sacramento Kings
The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings battle on Friday night started out differently than most games. Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis was honored with a tribute video in his return to Indianapolis, it was his first game back in the Circle City since being traded to Sacramento in February of 2022.
Tri-City Herald
Suns hand Celtics first double-digit home loss
Despite having a thin bench, the Phoenix Suns used a strong fourth quarter to pick up a 106-94 road win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics outscored the Suns 29-17 in the third quarter and trailed 74-73 with 12 minutes to play, but Phoenix began the fourth with a 14-2 run. The Celtics never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
Tri-City Herald
Three Adjustments That Help the Thunder Finally Beat the Houston Rockets
After a grueling and disappointing six-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have a chance at redemption in front of their home crowd Saturday night. It will be the third time the two teams have played each other this season with the Rockets...
Tri-City Herald
Joel Embiid’s double-double helps 76ers beat hapless Spurs
Joel Embiid poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers swamped the reeling San Antonio Spurs 137-125 on Friday. The 76ers forged a 47-point second quarter on the way to a 12-point lead at halftime. They increased their advantage to as many as 21 points late in the third quarter behind Embiid's 12 points in the period and a 12-0 spurt keyed by the reserve unit.
Tri-City Herald
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
Tri-City Herald
Wizards’ 6-game winning streak ended by Trail Blazers
Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 20-point deficit, snapping Washington’s six-game winning streak Friday night with a 124-116 victory over the Wizards. Simons made six of Portland’s nine 3-pointers in the third, and the Trail Blazers...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target
Although Myles Turner's recent contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers appears to indicate there's mutual interest in the 3-and-D center sticking around with the team that drafted him long-term, that doesn't necessarily mean your Los Angeles Lakers are out of the running for other Pacers vets. Specifically, of course,...
Tri-City Herald
Bucks have regained peak form now that they’re healthier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring at an unprecedented rate in his extraordinary career, and he also has most of his top teammates playing alongside him again. That combination has helped the Milwaukee Bucks regain their title-contending form. The Bucks have won six straight and will try to complete a four-game homestand...
