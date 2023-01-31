ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

10-15-21-33-38

(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Lucky For Life

02-03-10-15-22, Lucky Ball: 12

(two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

Pick 3 Day

8-6-3, Fireball: 9

(eight, six, three; Fireball: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

4-8-9, Fireball: 7

(four, eight, nine; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Day

5-2-2-1, Fireball: 6

(five, two, two, one; Fireball: six)

Pick 4 Evening

9-9-9-7, Fireball:

(nine, nine, nine, seven; Fireball: zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

