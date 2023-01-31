NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
10-15-21-33-38
(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Lucky For Life
02-03-10-15-22, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)
Pick 3 Day
8-6-3, Fireball: 9
(eight, six, three; Fireball: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
4-8-9, Fireball: 7
(four, eight, nine; Fireball: seven)
Pick 4 Day
5-2-2-1, Fireball: 6
(five, two, two, one; Fireball: six)
Pick 4 Evening
9-9-9-7, Fireball:
(nine, nine, nine, seven; Fireball: zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
