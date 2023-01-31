Read full article on original website
Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9
On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
selmasun.com
City of Tuscaloosa taking donations for Selma tornado recovery effort
The City of Tuscaloosa is taking donations for the ongoing tornado recovery effort in Selma. According to a WVUA 23 story, donations will be taken through Feb. 3 and can be dropped off at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue station. The following are being accepted:. Nonperishable food. Toiletries. Diapers for babies...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
selmasun.com
Artists build mosaic out of dishes broken in the tornado
The desire to help Selma heal after the Jan. 12 tornado got local ceramic artist Jo Taylor thinking. Taylor said she was driving home from Birmingham with her husband when “out of the blue, I started thinking about a mosaic my friend Linda (Munzo) had done.” Munzo is a mosaic artist from Cuba, Alabama.
Troy Messenger
Camp Stew Sale: Doing good for Pike County
The more the better. And, that’s the reason the Pike County Salvation Army’ camp stew crew made extra quarts of camp stew for its February sale. “The more we sell, the more good we can do for the people here in Pike County who are in need,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center.
selmasun.com
International Paper employees help each other with tornado relief
Employees at International Paper’s Prattville and Riverdale (Selma), Ala. Containerboard Mills were hit hard, and are now working to support one another as they rebuild their community. At our Riverdale Mill in Selma, more than 50 IP team members have confirmed some level of damage to their homes, ranging...
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
selmasun.com
Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr.
Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr., age 82 of Lowndes County, passed away January 27. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4, at 2 p.m. at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church with Rev. George McKee officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. The service will be live streamed online, via the funeral home's Facebook page at http://watchlawrence.live. Dr. Williamson will be laid to rest at a private service at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw men, boys invited to 28th Annual Swamp Supper
Men and boys in the Crenshaw County area are invited to attend the 28th Annual Swam Supper on Feb. 25 at the Tom Harbin Farm Center on Airport Road in Luverne. Steve DeFee, pastor at Cornerstone Christian Church in Luverne said the interdenominational event is designed to encourage men and introduce the gospel to people who might not ordinarily enter a house of worship.
crimereads.com
“They just weren’t the kind of people for that”: The 1934 Smith Family Massacre in Demopolis, Alabama
1. The 1934 Extinguishing of the Frank Clements and Elsie Hildreth Smith Family. The coroner declared that there was no evidence that the house had been forcibly entered, but added that the investigation showed that the Smiths frequently did not lock doors and windows at night.—“Alabama Banker and Family Slain—Couple Were of Leading Families,” New York Times, November 26, 1934.
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
selmasun.com
Food Bank handles flood of food as it prepares to serve after donations move on to next disaster
The Selma Area Food Bank is grateful for the flood of food that has come to Dallas County since the Jan. 12 tornado, but they know they’ll be here after the donations have moved on to the next disaster. “There has been so much food brought in that we’re...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
WAFF
New grant to provide jobs to Shoals area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced a grant that will improve infrastructure and provide new jobs in northwest Alabama. The Appalachian Regional Commission grant will be used to extend water and sewer services to meet the expansion needs of Dura Automotive Systems at the Northwest Regional Airport Industrial Park. The grant will also add 30 workers to Dura Automotive Systems.
selmasun.com
James Matthew Durry
James Matthew Durry, age 94 of Selma, passed away January 23. Funeral services were Saturday January 28 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment was Tuesday January 31 at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
matadornetwork.com
How To Experience The Rich Black History of Montgomery, Alabama
Black Americans have an intricate tapestry in American history that is often whitewashed, erased, or forgotten. We hear about prominent leaders who decided to stand up against racism, segregation, and injustice, but truthfully, there are many unsung heroes who have bravely sacrificed. Montgomery, Alabama, is often referenced as the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement — and rightfully so — but the city’s influence in justice extends beyond movements like the Freedom Rides and Montgomery Boycott. On a recent trip to this city steeped in legacy and activism, I had an intimate lesson in Black history that will leave any novice or veteran learner enriched, enlightened, and empowered.
selmasun.com
Asie C. Marshall
Asie C. Marshall, age 68, of Selma, passed away January 29. Funeral services will be held February 4 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 120 Division Street, Selma. Interment will follow in Miller Memorial Garden, 500 Hooper St. in Selma.
WSFA
National Heart Month, Wear Red Day urges us, especially women, to take control of heart health
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - February is National Heart Month. Friday is the American Heart Association’s Wear Red day to raise awareness about heart disease in women. Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year; that’s more than all cancers combined. According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
