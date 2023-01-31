Read full article on original website
HITS 5-WEEK HIGH IN TOTAL VIEWERS WITH NEARLY 8 MILLION VIEWERS
Ranks as #4 Most-Watched Program for Week & Increases Viewership Across the Board. Improves Competitively Year-Over-Year in Key Demo vs. ABC For 9th Straight Week. Nightly News marks a 5-week high in total viewers with 7.761 million total viewers (best since 12/19/22) Nightly News ranks as the #4 most-watched program...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC Losing Emmy-Winning Reporter To CBS’ ’60 Minutes’
It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Gayle King Courted by CNN With Major Offer
Gayle King may be appearing in a new primetime role. As CNN suffers its worst ratings in a decade, with profits down more than 25 percent from the Zucker-Trump heyday, the company's chairman and C.E.O., Chris Licht, is planning to beef up the network's vacant primetime schedule. Puck News reports that Licht recently approached King, a CBS Mornings star, about hosting or co-hosting a weekly CNN show. Licht brought King to CBS' morning show a decade ago, when he was executive producer, and the two remain close, sources familiar with the discussions told the outlet. Under the current proposal, King would anchor CBS Mornings while hosting CNN's new weekly program.
Cecilia Vega Jumps to CBS News’ ‘60 Minutes’ From ABC News
Cecilia Vega, who has been with ABC News for more than a decade, will jump to a new correspondent role on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” leaving behind an influential role covering the White House for the Disney-backed news operation. Her move marks a rare effort to expand the hub of on-air personnel devoted to “60 Minutes.” In the recent past, executive producer Bill Owens has worked to augment his staff, elevating correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Jon Wertheim to full-time status and trying to develop a team devoted to a separate streaming effort tied to the show, an initiative that was ultimately...
How Bad Was It? NBC Lost 7% of Its Primetime Viewers in 2021-22, and Still Led Linear (Chart of the Day)
As media conglomerates led by Warner Bros. Discovery conduct terrorized, ashen-faced retreats from the free-flowing red ink of the Streaming Wars, they should keep this in mind: Linear will provide them no safe quarterly shelter. The latest distillation of 2021-22 primetime average audiences by major broadcast and cable networks, assembled...
CNN’s primetime ratings sink as network mulls adding comedian to lineup
CNN’s ratings continue to sink as network boss Chris Licht mulls adding a primetime comedian to juice viewership in order to compete with rivals Fox News and MSNBC. The third-place cable news network saw its primetime ratings hit another low on Monday, dipping to 311,000 nightly viewers on average, as it competed against NFL wildcard playoff game that pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 pm ET. Despite the big game, which aired on ABC and ESPN, Fox News still brought in over 2 million viewers across prime time, averaging 2.1 million total viewers, due in part...
‘Dr. Phil’ to end after 21 seasons on daytime TV
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Dr. Phil McGraw is choosing to end his daytime TV talk show. According to a news release, McGraw is ending his top-rated “Dr. Phil” talk show after 21 seasons. The syndicated daytime show will reportedly end its run of original episodes after the...
ABC Reportedly Sets “Mediation Session” With Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes About ‘GMA3’ Drama
Is this the light at the end of the tunnel? After months of drama, Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will reportedly engage in a mediation session with ABC later this week. Hopefully this will satisfy the network enough that viewers will be given answers about the two anchors’ future on the lunchtime talk show GMA3: What You Need to Know.
TV Ratings: La Brea Craters, Night Court Continues to Drop
It wasn't a good night for many shows on the broadcast networks on the final Tuesday of January. La Brea returned from a lengthy hiatus with just 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49. The numbers in both metrics were around half the sinkhole drama's Season 2...
The race for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ old jobs is on at ABC
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are “old news” already at ABC, we’re told — and staffers have already moved on to gossiping about who will get their newly vacated anchor chairs on “GMA3.” We’re told multiple eyes are on the prize after the pair were formally given the boot on Friday after their affair was exposed. “People are already moving onto the next battle, which is who is going to replace them,” explains our source. DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally have been filling in during the scandalous stars’ suspension, and our source says, “they seem like the automatic go-to.” But we hear other...
Today in History: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. CBS sitcom “Private Secretary,” starring Ann Sothern, launched in 1953. It ran through 1957 and initially alternated with the “The Jack Benny Show”…News-themed “You Are There” with Walter Cronkite premiered on CBS in 1953. It started as a radio program in 1947. This first TV telecast featured a re-enactment of the Hindenburg disaster…CBS daytime drama “The Secret Storm” opened in 1954 and stayed on the air for 20 years…Peter Jennings became the anchor of ABC’s Nightly News in 1965 at just 26 years of age…ABC miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man”, based on the novel of the same name by Irwin Shaw and starring Peter Strauss, Nick Nolte and Susan Blakely, opened in 1976. It spawned the sequel “Rich Man, Poor Man Book II,“ which aired weekly from September 1976 through March 1977…The beat did not go on: Sonny and Cher, now divorced, reunited for new variety hour “The Sonny & Cher Show” on CBS in 1976. But the magic was gone and the series was canceled in the summer of 1977…Sitcom “Makin’ It” starring David Naughton as an ice cream parlor worker by day and disco dancer by night debuted following an original episode of “Mork & Mindy” on ABC in 1979. The series was created by the “Happy Days” team of Mark Rothman, Lowell Ganz and Garry Marshall, and developed with a nod to the 1977 film classic “Saturday Night Fever.” By the time of its debut, however, the disco fad in the U.S. had waned. As a result, only nine episodes of “Makin’ It” would air across eight weeks. Its theme song with the same title, performed by Naughton, entered the Billboard Top 40 chart two months after the show’s cancellation and would later peak at No. 5 there…CBS daytime drama “Love of Life” ended its 29 year run in 1980…Talker ”Late Night with David Letterman” debuted on NBC in 1982. It aired through June 25, 1993… in 2001, CBS first presented its bold attempt to challenge NBC’s then-two decade-old dominant “Must-See” Thursday night with the time slot premiere of “Survivor” (its second season, following its blockbuster summer debut season) kicking off the night, followed by then-freshman procedural “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” which had previously aired on Friday nights. Both “Survivor” and “CSI” remained Thursday night staples for the rest of the ’00s decade.…Boob-Gate: Janet Jackson exposed her right breast as a result of a wardrobe malfunction in a performance with Justin Timberlake during the “Super Bowl Half-Time Show” in 2004…Following Super Bowl XXXVIII, the eighth season premiere of “Survivor” (entitled “Survivor: All-Stars“) aired on CBS in 2004. It drew 33.5 million viewers. Among the returning castaways were former winners Richard Hatch, Tina Wesson and Ethan Zohn, as well as other notables Rudy Boesch, Rupert Boneham, Jerri Manthey and Rob Cesternino. A romance between Australian Outback’s Amber Brkich and Marquesas’ “Boston” Rob Mariano was borne from the season; their nuptials aired on CBS in May 2005…Political thriller “House of Cards”, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, was released on Netflix in 2013. In 2017, following sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey, he was removed from the show for the final season.
First TV broadcasting in USA
TV broadcasting in the United States began in the early 1920s, but it wasn't until the late 1940s that it became a mainstream form of entertainment. The first regular TV broadcasts were experimental, and were primarily used for educational and government purposes.
See The Secret 108-Mile Tunnel Chicago Built to ‘Save the World’
How do you build a "secret" 108-mile tunnel that costs over $4 billion dollars? That's a great question, but it's what Chicago has done in an effort to "save the world". I saw this interesting project trending on Digg. It's a video share by B1M on YouTube with a short, but sweet description of what this project in Chicago is all about:
Newsmax IDs Its List of America's 23 'Liberal News Networks' -- Topped by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN ... and The Weather Channel?
As it rhetorically battles DirecTV in what has somehow become the Carriage War of the Century, Newsmax calls out the conservative bonafides of America's mainstream TV networks. Has Newsmax drifted so far right that even the most centrist channels look like they should be broadcast out of Berkley, Calif. with a hammer and sickle inserted into their logo?
‘Fire Country’ draws largest audience for scripted series episode since 2021
Sunday’s post-AFC championship game episode of “Fire Country” on CBS drew the largest television audience for a scripted series episode since the April 6, 2021, episode of “NCIS,” 10.082 million viewers. The first-season drama finished third among prime-time broadcast and cable TV programs airing between...
