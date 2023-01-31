ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts extra COVID SNAP benefits ends, view list of resources for help

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – Additional Federal funding for the state’s food assistance programs will end Wednesday.

Massachusetts is offering additional resources to residents who are impacted. The SNAP Emergency Allotments began in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act, which allowed families to receive the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household.

Scammers draining SNAP accounts of all benefits, officials warn

The last boosted payment will come to families on March 2nd.

To help families plan for the end of these benefits, the state has created a webpage to explore other resources that may increase their SNAP benefits. Some of the options include:

  • If a SNAP household has medical costs over $35 a month for anyone over the age of 60 or has a disability.
  • If the cost of housing has increased (rent/mortgage).
  • If a person is working, looking for work, or in school, tell DTA about any child or disabled adult care costs.

In addition, Massachusetts households that receive SNAP benefits can automatically participate in the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), which puts money back on EBT cards when SNAP is used to buy local fruits and vegetables from HIP farm vendors .

Comments / 11

Walter
3d ago

with rising prices people who really need it are in trouble.

Reply(3)
9
