Maui firefighter who nearly drown shows signs of recovery, family says
KIHEI, Hawaii — The family of Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran said he has shown signs of recovery, KITV4 reported Thursday. The firefighter is on a ventilator, but he moved a foot, opened his eyes, and gave a thumbs up on Thursday, they say. His family set up a GoFundMe...
Fundraiser Raises Support for Maui Firefighter Swept Into Ocean
A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised needed support for a firefighter in Maui who is critically injured after being swept into the ocean while responding to recent flood waters. The firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran, is currently hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
KITV.com
Maui firefighter critically injured in Kihei floodwaters slowly recovering, family says
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui County firefighter, who was swept away into a storm drain last week, remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement. Maui firefighter critically injured after being swept into storm drain by floodwaters. The county says 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran is at the intensive...
Ohio firefighter helped save Maui firefighter’s life
The Maui firefighter injured during a storm remains in critical condition, but officials said he is showing promising signs of progress. We're also learning more about how Good Samaritans stepped up to help and continue to do so.
KITV.com
Police searching for Maui woman accused of fleeing with infant after losing custody
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police are searching for a woman who allegedly fled from her home in Wailuku after losing custody of her infant son. Authorities on the Valley Isle issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for 37-year-old Nadira L. Rosado on Tuesday after they say she fled with her 3-month-old son.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman critically injured after being run over by car, assaulted in Walmart parking lot
HNN News Brief (Feb. 1, 2023) Officials say about 700 gallons of diesel spilled at a U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific complex atop Haleakala. Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police: Suspect stabbed man during argument over parking
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County police are investigating a stabbing that officials say started over an argument about parking. Authorities responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shops at Wailea. Upon arrival, police said they found a 29-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to the chest.
mauinow.com
Proposed tourism carrying capacity study gets early support from Maui residents
Pointing to Haleakalā National Park, the road to Hāna and other visitor hotspots around Hawaiʻi, residents during a state hearing Thursday backed a plan to study tourism carrying capacity for Maui and other islands. The proposal would set aside $150,000 for the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala
HALEAKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 700 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex on the summit of Haleakala, military officials said. The public was notified of the spill around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Space Force facility is described as a “strategically-located national asset” that collects...
KITV.com
Maui County Council faces criticism over public testimony procedure
Changes are coming to Maui County Council meetings after last week's 15-hour marathon conference frustrated testifiers. Many felt they were not offered a fair opportunity to have their voices be heard during the meeting that started Friday morning and ended at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
mauinow.com
Maui’s First Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
A new outpatient facility, Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, has opened, offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBO. The clinic features two state-of-the-art medical-grade HBO chambers, which are among only five in the entire state of Hawaiʻi.
