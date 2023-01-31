ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police: Suspect stabbed man during argument over parking

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County police are investigating a stabbing that officials say started over an argument about parking. Authorities responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shops at Wailea. Upon arrival, police said they found a 29-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to the chest.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala

HALEAKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 700 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex on the summit of Haleakala, military officials said. The public was notified of the spill around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Space Force facility is described as a “strategically-located national asset” that collects...
KITV.com

Maui County Council faces criticism over public testimony procedure

Changes are coming to Maui County Council meetings after last week's 15-hour marathon conference frustrated testifiers. Many felt they were not offered a fair opportunity to have their voices be heard during the meeting that started Friday morning and ended at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
mauinow.com

Maui’s First Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

A new outpatient facility, Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, has opened, offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBO. The clinic features two state-of-the-art medical-grade HBO chambers, which are among only five in the entire state of Hawaiʻi.

