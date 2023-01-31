Ron DeSantis (Not That One) Brings St. Louis Great Vegan Fare
If you've ever enjoyed a Lion's Choice plant-based sub or a vegan soft taco from Mission Taco, you have Ron DeSantis to thank.
No, not that Ron DeSantis. The other Ron DeSantis. The 65-year-old chief culinary officer for St. Louis-based Hungry Planet, a company that has taken on a lofty goal: to create plant-based meats that not only taste as good as conventional meats but are also healthier than the real deal.
Thus far, the company has found success in collaborations with restaurants such as Mission Taco and Lion's Choice but also in creating a product people buy from stores to use in their own kitchens.
DeSantis won't say exactly how Hungry Planet pulls off the feat of reducing calories without sacrificing flavor — "That means I'd have to let you into the Coca Cola recipe vault," he jokes. However, he will say that it doesn't matter if he's developing plant-based beef, chicken, crab or sausage, the same rule holds true. It's all about taste and texture.
Some conventional meat substitutes try to skate by only on taste, he says, but consumers will only put up with that for so long
"Our texture is three dimensional," he says. "Every bite, every chew, the experience is just, ‘Hey, this is really great. It's exactly like conventional meat.’"
He adds another not-so-secret secret: experience. "I've been cooking for over 45 years, and I've learned that the fewer ingredients in the food, the simpler the food is, the more people enjoy it," he adds.
DeSantis grew up in upstate New York in a big Italian family where everyone was always cooking. However, they weren't the reason he got into food service.
In 1975, he joined the Marine Corps and was assigned to be a cook. "Either you get an M-16 or you get a ladle," DeSantis says. "I took the ladle."
The ladle has served him well.
Before coming to work for Hungry Planet in 2017, he taught at the Culinary Institute of America and was the director of culinary excellence at Yale, where he oversaw the preparation of 15,000 from-scratch meals a day. He also cooked at Camp David and at the White House.
DeSantis says that his plant-based "ah ha" moment came in the 1990s when he was teaching a Techniques of Healthy Cooking class at the Culinary Institute of America.
"I said to myself, 'Hey, Ron, you have to practice what you preach,'" he says. "So I started to eat more plant ingredients and dial down the animal ingredients." His kids were younger then, and he quickly learned how to serve up plant-based crowd-pleasers.
DeSantis says he now eats about 90 percent plant-based in his own diet. He can't pass up a good "Sunday sauce" or the occasional helping of ribs.
He now lives in Connecticut, where his family is, and works remotely for Hungry Planet, frequently flying into St. Louis to work with its culinary team on recipe developments and training.
On the topic of the other Ron DeSantis increasingly in the news, Chef DeSantis says that he doesn't want to get into talking politics, but is adamant that if the Florida governor ever wants to learn how to make great plant-based food, "I'm there for him. I'd be more than happy to give him lessons and some tips."
DeSantis’ parents live north of Orlando, in the district where the now-governor first ran for congress in 2012.
"They brought me home one of those cardboard things that they stick in people's front lawns. One that says 'Ron DeSantis for Congress,'" he says. "So I got one of those in my garage."
He adds, "I just remind people that I am the original Ron DeSantis. He's a younger guy than I am. He can be the governor. I'm the original."
Not long after DeSantis went to work for Hungry Planet, he had the opportunity to be a guest chef at the White House. A sign at the entrance to the dining area said, "This Week's Guest Chef is Ron DeSantis," which led to many curious staffers and politicos poking their heads into the kitchen.
After one night of cooking at the White House, DeSantis went out into the dinning area to see how people had liked his fare. A group of diners at one table raved about the vegan crab kung pao.
"Oh, you had the plant-based fish?" he replied.
"No, no, no, I had the crab," they replied.
Chef DeSantis decided he wasn't going to argue the point.
"That was a huge win that we were able to prepare a vegan dish and the guests eating it had no idea they're eating plant-based," he says. "They were just eating delicious crab."
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Comments / 1