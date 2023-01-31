Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Volume One
An Explosion of Art and Tradition: 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival
Where can you learn about maple syruping, genealogy, and listen to Ragtime Era music all in one place? The Folk Arts Festival, of course! The Chippewa Valley Museum’s annual folk fest is back for its 13th year on Saturday, Feb. 25, and is jam-packed with workshops and vendors of all kinds, plus a unique variety of musicians (including that Ragtime piano).
WEAU-TV 13
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
Volume One
UP FOR A CHALLENGE? YMCA Challenges Chippewa Valley to ‘RESET’
Kicking off on Feb. 13, the YMCA is offering up the opportunity for the Chippewa Valley to participate in the national challenge, The RESET Challenge. The 21-day initiative challenges participants to choose one healthy habit to work on while partaking in group workouts, games, meditations, talks on food and recipes, and more.
Volume One
You Can Rent This 12,500-Square-Foot Mansion on Lake Pokegama
The Grand Pokegama Estate located in Chetek boasts three living rooms, eight bedrooms with 18 beds, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate apartment suite with a kitchenette, an outdoor patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, rentable pontoons with private docks, and that’s not even the whole of it. The secluded lakefront mansion...
WEAU-TV 13
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
WEAU-TV 13
Spring shows begin at the L.E. Phillips Planetarium
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all of you stargazers out there the L.E. Phillips Planetarium at UW-Eau Claire will be offering spring shows. To the right of the front doors of the UWEC science building, Phillips Hall, is the L.E. Phillips Planetarium. Starting this Thursday people can peruse the universe by going to a public show at the planetarium. Shows will be offered at 7 p.m. for the price of $5 paid in cash or check.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Band and Choir Students Participate in All-Conference Band and Choir Event
On Saturday, January 21st, select members of the Neillsville Music Department traveled to Gilman High School to participate in this year’s All-Conference Band and Choir event. Students spent the entire day working in full-group and sectional rehearsals, beginning at 9 AM. Dr. Patrick Lawrence, Professor of Low Brass studies...
WEAU-TV 13
Stanley man gifted car as part of One Automotive Group’s ‘60 Days of Giving’
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - For over a decade, a Chippewa Valley car dealership has been giving vehicles away for the holidays. One Automotive Group gives out two free used cars every year to those in need. The winner of the second car given away this season is David Hall, who was nominated by his sister Tammie Printz.
wiproud.com
Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
wwisradio.com
Chippewa Falls Police Warns of Potential Dangers in Leaving Cars Running While Unattended
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — It may be cold, but waiting a few minutes in a cold car is better than having your car stolen. That’s the thinking behind the latest warning from police in Chippewa Falls. Officers are warning people not to leave running cars unattended. Someone may take whatever is inside, or may take the car altogether. Police in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire say they don’t have any cases of someone driving-off, but they did have some cases of people walking away with things from inside unattended cars.
news8000.com
Two men officially charged in connection to Chippewa Falls armed break in, both still free on bond
CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WKBT) - More information is released about an armed break-in that left two people with injuries in Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Falls District Attorney officially charged Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki with felony counts of armed robbery, substantial battery with intent of bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, and false imprisonment.
seehafernews.com
Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack
It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
715newsroom.com
EC Fire Under Investigation
The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Realityworks at 2709 Mondovi Rd in Eau Claire at 01: 04pm on Monday January 30th. The first unit on scene reported smoke in the building and called for a full structure fire response to the facility. Heavy smoke was encountered throughout the building but crews were able to identify the origin of the fire which was a manufacturing machine. The fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher and the building was ventilated for approximately an hour to clear the smoke.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
DOJ provides update to Dunn County officer involved critical incident investigation
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 around 9:08 p.m. The...
Comments / 0