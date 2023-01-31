ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Volume One

An Explosion of Art and Tradition: 13th Annual Folk Arts Festival

Where can you learn about maple syruping, genealogy, and listen to Ragtime Era music all in one place? The Folk Arts Festival, of course! The Chippewa Valley Museum’s annual folk fest is back for its 13th year on Saturday, Feb. 25, and is jam-packed with workshops and vendors of all kinds, plus a unique variety of musicians (including that Ragtime piano).
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

UP FOR A CHALLENGE? YMCA Challenges Chippewa Valley to ‘RESET’

Kicking off on Feb. 13, the YMCA is offering up the opportunity for the Chippewa Valley to participate in the national challenge, The RESET Challenge. The 21-day initiative challenges participants to choose one healthy habit to work on while partaking in group workouts, games, meditations, talks on food and recipes, and more.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Volume One

You Can Rent This 12,500-Square-Foot Mansion on Lake Pokegama

The Grand Pokegama Estate located in Chetek boasts three living rooms, eight bedrooms with 18 beds, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate apartment suite with a kitchenette, an outdoor patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, rentable pontoons with private docks, and that’s not even the whole of it. The secluded lakefront mansion...
CHETEK, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Spring shows begin at the L.E. Phillips Planetarium

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all of you stargazers out there the L.E. Phillips Planetarium at UW-Eau Claire will be offering spring shows. To the right of the front doors of the UWEC science building, Phillips Hall, is the L.E. Phillips Planetarium. Starting this Thursday people can peruse the universe by going to a public show at the planetarium. Shows will be offered at 7 p.m. for the price of $5 paid in cash or check.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Chippewa Falls Police Warns of Potential Dangers in Leaving Cars Running While Unattended

(Chippewa Falls, WI) — It may be cold, but waiting a few minutes in a cold car is better than having your car stolen. That’s the thinking behind the latest warning from police in Chippewa Falls. Officers are warning people not to leave running cars unattended. Someone may take whatever is inside, or may take the car altogether. Police in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire say they don’t have any cases of someone driving-off, but they did have some cases of people walking away with things from inside unattended cars.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
news8000.com

Two men officially charged in connection to Chippewa Falls armed break in, both still free on bond

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WKBT) - More information is released about an armed break-in that left two people with injuries in Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Falls District Attorney officially charged Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki with felony counts of armed robbery, substantial battery with intent of bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, and false imprisonment.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack

It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
OSCEOLA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
715newsroom.com

EC Fire Under Investigation

The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Realityworks at 2709 Mondovi Rd in Eau Claire at 01: 04pm on Monday January 30th. The first unit on scene reported smoke in the building and called for a full structure fire response to the facility. Heavy smoke was encountered throughout the building but crews were able to identify the origin of the fire which was a manufacturing machine. The fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher and the building was ventilated for approximately an hour to clear the smoke.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

