(Chippewa Falls, WI) — It may be cold, but waiting a few minutes in a cold car is better than having your car stolen. That’s the thinking behind the latest warning from police in Chippewa Falls. Officers are warning people not to leave running cars unattended. Someone may take whatever is inside, or may take the car altogether. Police in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire say they don’t have any cases of someone driving-off, but they did have some cases of people walking away with things from inside unattended cars.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO