Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
DeSantis probe reveals millions going to DEI efforts at Florida universities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Florida universities are admitting to allocating millions in taxpayer dollars to fund diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives annually, according to documents released by the Office of the Governor. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on each of the state's public colleges and universities to report all...
Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law
The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
Emergency SNAP food benefits to end in March for 412,000 Oregon households
In March, thousands of Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer receive emergency food benefits. This extra assistance was part of the federal government's pandemic emergency response that allowed states to offer additional funds to SNAP recipients. Since April 2020, Oregonians who receive food benefits through SNAP have received extra emergency funds each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.
