Atlanta, GA

Tri-City Herald

It’s Official: Denver Broncos Name Sean Payton Head Coach

The Denver Broncos announced Sean Payton as their 20th head coach on Friday afternoon. News of the deal broke Tuesday, and the Broncos made it official three-days later. Multiple reports indicate he signed a five-year deal, tying him to the Broncos through the 2027 season. "Sean Payton is an outstanding...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Jerry Jones: Right About Sean McVay’s Rams?

Two things about Jerry Jones, the hyper-talkative Dallas Cowboys owner ... One, he's got a very particular interest in the Los Angeles Rams. And two, did we mention he's "hyper-talkative'' - and as a result of that, easy to misunderstand?. Jerry's done it again, this week speaking at the Senior...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Saints 2022 Position Grades: Cornerback

After struggling against the pass to start out the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints closed out the year strong. They ranked 14th in pass defense for the year, but allowed an average of less than 171 yards through the air over their last nine games. Yes, incredible pressure up...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Colts Predicted to Make Bold Move at Top of Draft

By this point, most NFL Draft analysts are on board with the Indianapolis Colts selecting a quarterback with their first pick in the 2023 draft. After finishing 4-12-1, the Colts earned themselves the fourth-overall pick... but will they stay there?. DraftWire's Luke Easterling recently posted a two-round mock draft that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Darnell Wright Earns Reese’s Senior Bowl Honors

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been putting on a show at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Evaluators have been impressed with his practice showings, and former NFL executives are even suggesting he could creep into the first round. The players vote on the top practice players at different position groups. Wright...
Tri-City Herald

Tua Clears Concussion Protocol

Maybe there's just something perfect about the Wednesday afternoon news item regarding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clearing concussion protocol, hours after the legendary Tom Brady announced his retirement via Twitter. The Dolphins have made it clear that Tagovailoa will be their starting quarterback in 2023 and are confident he...
Tri-City Herald

Eagles’ Fletcher Cox is savoring his second Super Bowl appearance

PHILADELPHIA — Seated from an elevated podium inside the auditorium at the NovaCare Complex, Eagles veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox reminisced on his journey to Super Bowl LVII. For Cox and a handful of Eagles — Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Brandon Graham, Rick Lovato, and Jake Elliott...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Mark Bradley: Why Tom Brady, Fox broadcaster, won’t be the GOAT

ATLANTA — Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time. Tom Brady will not — this is another in the series of bold/bonehead MB predictions — be the greatest football announcer of all time. Fox will pay Brady, who announced his latest retirement Wednesday, $375...
Tri-City Herald

Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman

Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tri-City Herald

Jets Will Go ‘All Out’ to Trade For Aaron Rodgers This Offseason

Last week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that New York is committed to bringing in a veteran quarterback this offseason. There are a few different candidates that the Jets could target over the next few months, but it sounds like general manager Joe Douglas will do whatever it takes to reel in the very best signal-caller from that group.
Tri-City Herald

Should Colts Fans Be Worried About Jonathan Taylor’s Surgery?

With all of the attention directed toward the head coaching search of the Indianapolis Colts, some may have missed the news regarding their All-Pro running back. Last Sunday, it was revealed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Jonathan Taylor underwent surgery on his right ankle on January 25. The surgery was done by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

