FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Tri-City Herald
Senior Bowl Recap: Former Irish Stars Show Big Improvements On Day Two
There were some mixed reviews from the first day of on-field action for former Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. It was a pretty strong first day for Foskey, who ended his Notre Dame as the all time leader in sacks with the program. The...
Tri-City Herald
It’s Official: Denver Broncos Name Sean Payton Head Coach
The Denver Broncos announced Sean Payton as their 20th head coach on Friday afternoon. News of the deal broke Tuesday, and the Broncos made it official three-days later. Multiple reports indicate he signed a five-year deal, tying him to the Broncos through the 2027 season. "Sean Payton is an outstanding...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Jerry Jones: Right About Sean McVay’s Rams?
Two things about Jerry Jones, the hyper-talkative Dallas Cowboys owner ... One, he's got a very particular interest in the Los Angeles Rams. And two, did we mention he's "hyper-talkative'' - and as a result of that, easy to misunderstand?. Jerry's done it again, this week speaking at the Senior...
Tri-City Herald
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Cornerback
After struggling against the pass to start out the 2021 season, the New Orleans Saints closed out the year strong. They ranked 14th in pass defense for the year, but allowed an average of less than 171 yards through the air over their last nine games. Yes, incredible pressure up...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Predicted to Make Bold Move at Top of Draft
By this point, most NFL Draft analysts are on board with the Indianapolis Colts selecting a quarterback with their first pick in the 2023 draft. After finishing 4-12-1, the Colts earned themselves the fourth-overall pick... but will they stay there?. DraftWire's Luke Easterling recently posted a two-round mock draft that...
Tri-City Herald
Darnell Wright Earns Reese’s Senior Bowl Honors
Offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been putting on a show at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Evaluators have been impressed with his practice showings, and former NFL executives are even suggesting he could creep into the first round. The players vote on the top practice players at different position groups. Wright...
Tri-City Herald
Tua Clears Concussion Protocol
Maybe there's just something perfect about the Wednesday afternoon news item regarding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clearing concussion protocol, hours after the legendary Tom Brady announced his retirement via Twitter. The Dolphins have made it clear that Tagovailoa will be their starting quarterback in 2023 and are confident he...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles’ Fletcher Cox is savoring his second Super Bowl appearance
PHILADELPHIA — Seated from an elevated podium inside the auditorium at the NovaCare Complex, Eagles veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox reminisced on his journey to Super Bowl LVII. For Cox and a handful of Eagles — Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Brandon Graham, Rick Lovato, and Jake Elliott...
Tri-City Herald
Mark Bradley: Why Tom Brady, Fox broadcaster, won’t be the GOAT
ATLANTA — Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time. Tom Brady will not — this is another in the series of bold/bonehead MB predictions — be the greatest football announcer of all time. Fox will pay Brady, who announced his latest retirement Wednesday, $375...
Tri-City Herald
Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman
Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
Tri-City Herald
Jets Will Go ‘All Out’ to Trade For Aaron Rodgers This Offseason
Last week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that New York is committed to bringing in a veteran quarterback this offseason. There are a few different candidates that the Jets could target over the next few months, but it sounds like general manager Joe Douglas will do whatever it takes to reel in the very best signal-caller from that group.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith at the Pro Bowl: ‘It’s looking very good’ he re-signs with the Seahawks
Geno Smith and the Seahawks continue talks toward getting the Pro Bowl quarterback a new contract to stay in Seattle. Smith says “it’s looking very good” that will sign a new deal that will keep him leading the Seahawks through the 2023 season and beyond. “Yeah, we’ve...
Tri-City Herald
Should Colts Fans Be Worried About Jonathan Taylor’s Surgery?
With all of the attention directed toward the head coaching search of the Indianapolis Colts, some may have missed the news regarding their All-Pro running back. Last Sunday, it was revealed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Jonathan Taylor underwent surgery on his right ankle on January 25. The surgery was done by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.
