Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe Says Average Matters
Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has had close to four months to reflect on it. It, in this case, is hitting .300 for a season. It’s still a big deal to him. “I grew up in an era where batting average mattered,” Lowe said recently. “To be one of those guys to be able to eclipse that .300 mark and now realize that no one will take that away from me. I had a year hitting .300 in the Major Leagues. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”
Tri-City Herald
New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Trained With Troy Tulowitzki in Offseason
New York Mets top prospect third baseman Brett Baty spent a portion of his offseason working on his defense with former five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winning shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. In an interview with Will Sammon of The Athletic, Baty revealed some of the advice he got from...
Tri-City Herald
Bryce Miller: San Diego’s favorite Joe (Musgrove) puts the ‘we’ and ‘us’ in Padres’ rise
SAN DIEGO — The cars lined both sides of Tavern Road and Victoria Park Terrace as far as eyes could see. They jockeyed for spots because of a man sitting at a small table in a parking lot next to a giant ice machine, sandwiched between a landscaping business and a Shell station.
Comments / 0