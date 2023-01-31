Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
PNM hosting payment assistance event Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event in Albuquerque’s International District Saturday February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International District Library. The event will help customers pay their past-due electric bills. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers […]
City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
Valencia County schools get new STEM centers
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Elementary students in Valencia County have access to new STEM equipment thanks to a baseball hall of famer. The Cal Ripken Foundation and Exxon Mobile opened two new STEM centers at Gil Sanchez and Tomé elementary schools. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, newly-trained teachers taught students how to use the new […]
Balloon Fiesta now accepting applications for volunteers, zebras
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is now accepting applications for various roles in this year’s fiesta. People can now apply to become volunteers, zebras (launch directors), vendors, or artisans. Deadlines vary between the different roles but officials say the sooner the application is put in, the better the chance it will be […]
Fuzzy family member rescued by Santa Fe Fire Department
Authorities are still investigating.
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’
The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
Teacher goes above and beyond for students in need
Sonya Romero learned early in her career that teaching is about more than just reading and writing.
rrobserver.com
Good news keeps coming for Loving Thunder
A good week for Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding got even better Wednesday. The nonprofit program offers equine-assisted activities for veterans and special needs individuals. On Jan. 21, Loving Thunder was named 2022 Nonprofit of the Year by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber. At the Jan. 25 Sandoval County Commission meeting, District 2 Commissioner Jay Block pledged roughly $35,000 to Loving Thunder to fix two roofs at its facility in Corrales.
ksfr.org
Locker 505 and the power of clothing
For former educator Kim Kerschen, she saw first hand how clothing affects children in school settings. The appropriate fit of clothing can make a huge difference in the way kids interact with each other, in the classroom and in their self-confidence. “Kids are like all of us, we want to...
roadrunner.travel
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
Heading Home CEO issues apology after controversial homeless statement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After making a comment on Instagram that people shouldn’t give directly to the homeless, the head of Heading Home – a homeless shelter that does a lot of work with the city – is in a bit of hot water. Heading Home CEO Steve Decker posted ‘trying to help with handouts makes […]
National TV show to highlight appeal of living in Albuquerque
While there will be some real estate, the main part of the show will focus on the city as a whole, with all of the local businesses tucked inside.
Albuquerque Police make changes to help response times
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is making changes to get to calls faster. The department has been criticized for years for its response times. Chief Harold Medina said the department needs to do better, which is why APD started implementing changes at the end of 2022 to cut down response times. He says […]
earnthenecklace.com
Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?
Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The hospital says it will help them focus on […]
‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque Children, Youth, Families Department office building
"They would treat us like inmates in a prison."
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police deliver questionable responses to community on social media
The Albuquerque Police Department has taken criticism by the public on social media. Now the department is fighting back, and some say they have gone too far. Some of the posts on APD’s official public information officer Twitter account include the following responses:. Two city councilors - who are...
Comments / 0