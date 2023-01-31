Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Proves Musical Talent Runs in the Family in a Serene New Video

Four-year-old Rani Rose is following her mama Kate Hudson ’s lead and stepping out into the music world! In an adorable new Instagram video, Rani shows off her musical chops, and we have never felt more serene watching a preschooler make music.

“Tuning in… 📿🏜️,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star captioned a post on Instagram yesterday. In it, Rani, who Hudson shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, is soaking up the sun in her swimsuit as she sits crisscross applesauce on a deck overlooking gorgeous water and mountains beyond. She makes a beautiful sound by lightly tapping on white crystal bowls arranged all around her. I am seriously impressed by the skill and concentration she’s showing!

The sound is so peaceful, you could watch it on repeat. “Ok she just calmed me down 🧘🏼‍♀️,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I could honestly listen to this all day.” Someone else wrote, “She is tuned in 💕🦄🌈.”

“This is free therapy to me,” another joked.

Making music runs in the family! Last year, the Almost Famous star revealed she’s releasing her first album in spring or summer 2023. In an appearance on TODAY in Dec. 2022, Hudson shared more details.

“I’m really excited. I just had to do it. I had to get it out there,” she said, adding that her kids Rani, Bingham, 11, and Ryder, 19, influenced her decision.

“I thought to myself, if I’m too afraid to do that, then what does that say to my kids? Because I’ve been very afraid to put that out into the world because it’s the most personal thing for me,” she said.

Hudson went on, “I always said that if I made a record, I would have something to say. I would have to feel like I was really committed to it. I did this last year and I’ve been writing and it’s been great. It’s been really fun for me.”

And Hudson’s not the only musician in the family. Her kids Ryder and Bingham have been known to rock out together in a garage band. Ryder’s dad, Chris Robinson, is the lead singer of The Black Crowes, and Bingham’s dad, Matt Bellamy, is the lead vocalist, guitarist, pianist, and primary songwriter for the English rock band Muse. And Fujikawa is also a musician, who played guitar and sang for a band called Chief.

That’s a lot of musical talent in one family, so it’s no wonder that Rani has picked it up, too!

