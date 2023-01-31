Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
alabamanews.net
New Coffee Shop Chain Moves into Wetumpka
A new business has made its way to the city of Wetumpka. Restoration 49 is a coffee shop had their grand opening in Wetumpka’s downtown area. This is the second opening of this coffee shop chain, with the first Restoration 49 running in Tallassee. The coffee shop offers a...
Clanton Advertiser
New early learning resource available at Clanton library
Parents looking for resources to help their children prepare for school have a new option through the Chilton/ Clanton Public Library. Ten Reimagining School Readiness kits are now for checkout for three weeks at a time. “Each kit gives the kids an opportunity to prepare for school,” Jennifer Jones of...
theshelbyreport.com
Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Third Location In Northport, AL
Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, recently completed a deal to take over the Cost Kutter Grocery location in Northport, Alabama. Meat Depot will debut its store on Feb. 8 with a grand opening celebration. The festivities will begin at 8 a.m....
Parkside patrons, locals mourn death of Birmingham’s ‘coolest cat,’ Tab
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When Christy Eubank moved to Birmingham from Charlotte a few years back, the pandemic lockdown kept her from getting acquainted with the Magic City as quickly as she’d have liked. But last summer, after Eubank had joined a social group and began getting out more, she finally met someone who truly […]
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Breaking: Greenetrack CEO Says Bingo Hall Will Permanently Close
Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said Tuesday that his long-running Greene County bingo hall will close its doors permanently. Winn confirmed the news in a call with the Tuscaloosa Thread, stating the closure will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, but did not share what led to the decision to shut down.
wbrc.com
UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s something that happens all the time. We’re talking about patients leaving the hospital without fresh, clean clothing. But a group of UAB medical students...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Man found dead in Birmingham trash pile ‘loved everybody’: Family fears ‘big heart’ got him killed
Human remains found in an east Birmingham trash pile over the weekend are those a man who had been missing since November. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Jeramy Dean Hallmon. He was 38 and lived in a house near where he was found.
Clanton Advertiser
Birth Announcement
Imani Joy Swindle was born to Danadeia Nunn on Jan. 5 at Shelby Medical Center. The baby was 11 inches in length and weighed six pounds.
Clanton Advertiser
Holsomback continues reign as top county speller
For the third year in a row, the final two competitors in the Chilton County Spelling Bee were Marley Holsomback and Jadyn Smitherman. Holsomback, who attends Clanton Middle School, won her second county title in a row by correctly spelling “litmus.”. She said when the word was called out,...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton mayor discusses efforts to help business development
Clanton Mayor Jeff Mims gave the Merchant’s Association of Chilton County some updates on discussions and future plans. Tax incentives for businesses located in the City of Clanton’s Peach Entertainment District was mentioned as a future possibility. “We would create an architectural review committee,” Mims said. “There are...
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Jan. 26-Feb.1. Stanley A. Moss to Bobby Murphy for $100,000 for Section 9, Township 20 North, Range 15 East. Emily Hilton and Michael Hilton to Dorothy Jean Powell and Charles Avery Simon for $184,000 for Lot 10 of Gore’s Green Acres.
wbrc.com
Flooding concerns force woman from home in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been over a year since historic flooding damaged homes and property in Hoover. One woman who’s still dealing with it had to move out of her home for safety reasons. She says the city needs to take care of it. When the heavy...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
tourcounsel.com
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
Comments / 1