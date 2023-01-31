ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Coffee Shop Chain Moves into Wetumpka

A new business has made its way to the city of Wetumpka. Restoration 49 is a coffee shop had their grand opening in Wetumpka’s downtown area. This is the second opening of this coffee shop chain, with the first Restoration 49 running in Tallassee. The coffee shop offers a...
WETUMPKA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

New early learning resource available at Clanton library

Parents looking for resources to help their children prepare for school have a new option through the Chilton/ Clanton Public Library. Ten Reimagining School Readiness kits are now for checkout for three weeks at a time. “Each kit gives the kids an opportunity to prepare for school,” Jennifer Jones of...
CLANTON, AL
theshelbyreport.com

Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Third Location In Northport, AL

Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, recently completed a deal to take over the Cost Kutter Grocery location in Northport, Alabama. Meat Depot will debut its store on Feb. 8 with a grand opening celebration. The festivities will begin at 8 a.m....
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Birth Announcement

Imani Joy Swindle was born to Danadeia Nunn on Jan. 5 at Shelby Medical Center. The baby was 11 inches in length and weighed six pounds.
SHELBY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Holsomback continues reign as top county speller

For the third year in a row, the final two competitors in the Chilton County Spelling Bee were Marley Holsomback and Jadyn Smitherman. Holsomback, who attends Clanton Middle School, won her second county title in a row by correctly spelling “litmus.”. She said when the word was called out,...
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton mayor discusses efforts to help business development

Clanton Mayor Jeff Mims gave the Merchant’s Association of Chilton County some updates on discussions and future plans. Tax incentives for businesses located in the City of Clanton’s Peach Entertainment District was mentioned as a future possibility. “We would create an architectural review committee,” Mims said. “There are...
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Jan. 26-Feb.1. Stanley A. Moss to Bobby Murphy for $100,000 for Section 9, Township 20 North, Range 15 East. Emily Hilton and Michael Hilton to Dorothy Jean Powell and Charles Avery Simon for $184,000 for Lot 10 of Gore’s Green Acres.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Flooding concerns force woman from home in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been over a year since historic flooding damaged homes and property in Hoover. One woman who’s still dealing with it had to move out of her home for safety reasons. She says the city needs to take care of it. When the heavy...
HOOVER, AL
tourcounsel.com

Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama

Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE

