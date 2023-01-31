Read full article on original website
Lori Schofield
3d ago
Big deal it’s weed . It would be different if you got the real bad drugs off the street. Hopefully we are on the way to have it legal for Medical.
Reply(1)
33
Loretta Perez
3d ago
the pharmaceutical companies aretha happy you took a natural plant with many medical uses that would benefit many patients suffering from many ailments that would help them instead of dangerous addicting drugs.
Reply
19
Debbie Sherwood
3d ago
Leave him alone! God Almighty these idiots cops need to go look for criminals instead of wasting their time on pot growers. Don’t trust anything cops do, they probably confiscated the weed for their own personal use. Happens all the time
Reply(1)
23
