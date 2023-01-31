YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating its first homicide of 2023 after a person was found stabbed in Fort Mill. According to officials, deputies were called to a home on Thursday, February 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas, which is a gated community off of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO