This month, I’m inviting all members of the Davis community to stand strong and take action in the face of hate. Through Healthy Davis Together, we’ve already demonstrated how much we can achieve and serve as models for other communities around the nation when we join together. One thing that became immediately apparent during the pandemic was that our results to prevent the spread of the virus were strong because of our collective, sustained and collaborative effort.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO