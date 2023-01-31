ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

UC Davis Establishes Institute for Psychedelics and Neurotherapeutics

The University of California, Davis, has launched the Institute for Psychedelics and Neurotherapeutics to advance basic knowledge about the mechanisms of psychedelics and translate it into safe and effective treatments for diseases such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, among others. The new institute will bring together scientists across a range of disciplines and partner with the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that key discoveries lead to new medicines for patients.
DAVIS, CA
CHANCELL-ING: Hate Is the Virus We’re Fighting Now

This month, I’m inviting all members of the Davis community to stand strong and take action in the face of hate. Through Healthy Davis Together, we’ve already demonstrated how much we can achieve and serve as models for other communities around the nation when we join together. One thing that became immediately apparent during the pandemic was that our results to prevent the spread of the virus were strong because of our collective, sustained and collaborative effort.
DAVIS, CA

