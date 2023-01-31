Read full article on original website
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past
Trunks! They're great on a beach, awesome when you're doing sports, and handy in a pinch when someone has stolen all your other clothes and they're all that stands between you and the world. But are they suitable for a Superman?. DC Studios co-head, comics fan extraordinaire, and Superman rebooter...
House Of The Dragon Star Steve Toussaint's Favorite Game Of Thrones Battle Features Jon Snow At His Best
The first season of "House of the Dragon" — the prequel to HBO's wildly popular drama "Game of Thrones" — premiered on August 21, 2022. With the premiere of the new series came a whole new slew of characters for viewers to keep up with each week. The series, which was created by Ryan Condal and book series writer himself, George R. R. Martin, is set about 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." It depicts the leadup to the decline of House Targaryen and the war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons."
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
The Big Bang Theory Creators Think That Amy's First Love Was Actually Penny
On the Season 3 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," audiences watched in awe as Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) find Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) his perfect match on a dating website. Just like Sheldon, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is highly intelligent, socially awkward, and shares a disdain for soiled hosiery.
Nick Offerman Has The Perfect Response For The Last Of Us Episode 3's Haters
Love is such a strong emotion that even during the worst of times, the feeling can quickly flourish between two individuals, whether it be romantic or strictly platonic. HBO's latest romp through a post-apocalyptic world, "The Last of Us," is based on the game of the same name and shows off what would happen if the real-life cordyceps fungus would adapt to infect humans. This infection results in the afflicted becoming lethally aggressive while also slowly transforming them into more and more fungi.
Early Roles The Cast Of The Last Of Us Might Want You To Forget About
The history of adapting video games to live-action films or TV shows is littered with failures too numerous to mention. It's saying something, for example, that "Street Fighter" — the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme that sits at 11% on Rotten Tomatoes — remains to this day one of the better ones. Thankfully, the tides have been turning lately, and the HBO adaptation of the zombie survival game "The Last of Us" has taken audiences by surprise and become critically acclaimed.
We Still Know Nothing About Taika Waititi's Star Wars Film (And That's Probably A Good Thing)
In June 2022, Taika Waititi revealed that the highly-anticipated "Star Wars" movie he's been working on would be something we've never seen before. Fast-forward to February 2023, and it sounds like something we may just never see — period. Information and updates surrounding the Waititi project have remained under...
Sean Gunn Thanks Casting Director Jami Rudofsky For Landing Him A Second Gilmore Girls Role
There aren't many TV shows from the 2000s that remain as popular as "Gilmore Girls." The series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, made TV stars out of its leads, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham. However, while Bledel's Rory and Graham's Lorelai were the heart and soul of "Gilmore Girls," they weren't the show's only memorable characters.
Laura Fraser Felt Pressure Trying To Fit In With The Cast Of Breaking Bad
As just about everyone knows by now, "Breaking Bad" follows the rise and fall of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the high school chemistry teacher who, after finding out he has cancer, starts cooking meth in order to provide for his family. But Walt is just one of the major players of the drama narrative — there's also Walt's former student turned partner-in-crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), as well as Walt's wife Skylar (Anna Gunn) who becomes resentful of him after finding out about his drug exploits. Then, of course, there are the antagonists of the show — Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) is likely first to come to mind for most fans of the show.
Small Details You Missed In Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
The "Transformers" movie franchise is a testament to the enduring appeal of the popcorn movie. The second movie "Revenge of the Fallen" made even more money than the first, and the third installment "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" was even more popular still, making over a billion dollars despite reshuffling the cast, retconning much of the existing story, and generally being kind of incoherent. Like more or less every Michael Bay movie, "Dark of the Moon" exists in a pure movie-going world that's immune to a harsh critical consensus, especially after two other installments. As long as a lot of stuff blows up, "Transformers" movies are guaranteed to deliver.
Avatar's Dr. Seuss Easter Egg Is Incredibly Fitting
It's not unusual for filmmakers to sneak cameos and Easter eggs into their projects. It can serve as a way to offer a fun nod to audience members who pay attention or to bring a theme full circle. And throughout James Cameron's many movies, he has included many such shoutouts, a habit readily on display with his most recent cinematic offering, "Avatar: The Way of Water." When looking at multiple shots from the blockbuster sequel, it's clear Cameron is paying homage to his previous work — just look at how the Sky People return to Pandora in the opening of the film. It's an apocalyptic sequence not unlike something out of a "Terminator" movie. Plus, later in the movie, everyone has to survive a sinking ship, even going so far as to locate air pockets in the downed vessel — a sequence that certainly calls to mind some of the most tearful moments of "Titanic."
House Of The Dragon Fans Crown Daemon As Their Favorite Character
HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" revolves around a number of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)'s ancestors and their power struggle for the Westerosi throne roughly 200 years prior to the events of the mainline series. While the show introduces its fair share of intriguing Targaryens, perhaps the most complex of these new additions is Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), brother to King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).
Damien Leone Gives An Update On Terrifier 3 (And A Potential Project With Sam Raimi)
Is there anyone in Hollywood right now moving the horror needle more than Damien Leone? The "Terrifier" and "Terrifier 2" mastermind has turned his gore level up to 1,000,000 for his wildly beloved slasher franchise — which managed to nab a Rotten Tomatoes critics rating of 86% and an audience score of 81% for its 2022 sequel. The movie series, which is being handled by Bloody Disgusting, focuses on a murder-obsessed clown named Art who keeps finding crazier and crazier ways to kill people. Case in point: Allie's brutal bedroom death in "Terrifier 2."
Lockwood & Co.'s Lucy Carlyle Reminds Ruby Stokes Of Herself (But 'Cooler')
Much like the enterprising members that make up the crew in "Ghostbusters," Netflix's "Lockwood & Co." shows what the world might look like if there were actual ghost hunters running around and dealing with tangible phantasms and apparitions. It's an interesting concept, especially for the generations of "Ghostbusters" fans who have thought about what a real-life ghost-hunting job might look like.
Breaking Bad Was On The Verge Of Cancelation Year After Year According To RJ Mitte
There's a sad trend going on with many TV series as of late. In the era of streaming where platforms are more than happy to greenlight any old show that comes along, it's becoming exceedingly rare for series to get picked up for more than a couple of seasons. Even shows that have sizable fan bases like "Warrior Nun" end up getting the ax because (at least in Netflix's eyes) it's just not feasible to keep it going.
Paramount+'s The Family Stallone - What We Know So Far
Over the past year, Sylvester Stallone and his family have been shooting a reality series that the Hollywood legend describes as his "ultimate home movie" — complete with everyday celebrity adventures, like grabbing pizza with Al Pacino in Beverly Hills and visiting his Rocky statue in Philadelphia (via Metro/Instagram). Now, it appears that the show has officially found its home on the small screen.
Jenna Ortega's Opening Scene In Stuck In The Middle Predicts Her Own Future As Wednesday Addams
Few actors can boast the banner year that Jenna Ortega had in 2022. From playing a traumatized student in "The Fallout," to joining the "Scream" franchise (via Entertainment Weekly), to her sultry break out in Ti West's "X," Ortega took the entertainment world by storm last year. Still, none of these parts quite had the pop cultural impact that her titular role as the most dour member of "The Addams Family" had in Netflix's "Wednesday."
Knock At The Cabin's Ben Aldridge Is Grateful For The Key Changes To The Source Material
Master of suspense M. Night Shyamalan gripped audiences with his 2023 white-knuckle thriller "Knock at the Cabin." The film was released on the heels of the filmmaker's big cinematic comeback that began with "The Visit" and gave fright-fans examples of his return to form in "Split," "Glass," and "Old." Adapted from the Paul G. Tremblay novel "Cabin at the End of the World," the film is about a family who is visited by four strangers who claim the world is ending, but the apocalypse can be prevented if one of the family members kills another. So, not only does the family have to figure out if the end times are really coming or not, but they also have to figure out who will be sacrificed if the doomsayers are right.
The Walking Dead Fans' Pick For The Best Duo Is Obvious (But The Runner-Ups Might Be Cooler)
When AMC's "The Walking Dead" premiered in 2010, the fascination with zombies in popular culture was accelerated thanks to Frank Darabont's intense pilot episode. When combined with the dramatic storytelling revolving around the characters, the living dead lore made for dynamic and tense appointment viewing for fans. Of the numerous characters in the series during its eleven-season run, the heroic duos arguably made the most impact on audiences (via AMC). But villains could just as quickly turn into beloved characters thanks to the anti-hero dichotomy the writers frequently explored.
