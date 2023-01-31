LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice. On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services. Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents. Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death. RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldWhile Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO