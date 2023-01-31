ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Teen dies following shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for a suspect in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Thursday night. Police said they received several 911 calls about a shooting near the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and East North Street at about 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a Chevrolet Impala with two people inside.
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Proposed bill aims to expand access involving Child Protective Services laws in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice. On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services. Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents. Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death. RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldWhile Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Ingham Cunty Health Department announces new Medical Health Officer

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department announced on Thursday that Nike Shoyinka, MD, MPH, has been named Medical Health Officer by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners beginning February 18. Linda Vail, Ingham County’s current Health Officer, will be retiring on February 17 after leading the department for more than 9 years.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Heroin overdose kills Jackson County inmate

JACKSON, MI — A Jackson County jail inmate has died of a heroin overdose at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital yesterday. Officials say the 33-year-old man overdosed inside the jail on Thursday and was hospitalized along with two other inmates. Both of the unidentified inmates, a 34-year-old man and a...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Secretary of State Office to close for remodeling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Secretary of State office in Jackson will close Monday due to a remodeling project. The office, located at 1184 Jackson Crossing, will have the carpet throughout the office replaced. The self-service station in the entrance will remain open 24/7 for residents who need to renew...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

2 arrested for break-in spree that hit 4 houses, 12 vehicles in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- They broke into four houses and a dozen cars in a single morning, police said. Now they face several years in jail and multiple felony charges. At about 11 a.m. Jan. 23, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 830 Royal Drive, north of Jackson, to find two suspects wanted for home invasion.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Victim in fatal Jackson shooting identified by police

JACKSON, MI -- Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man shot and killed in Jackson on Thursday. Taray Suddeth, of Jackson, was shot Feb. 2 while driving south on North Waterloo Avenue in Jackson, police said. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to...
JACKSON, MI

