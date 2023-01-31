Read full article on original website
Jackson County inmate overdoses, while in police custody
An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Jackson County Jail overdosed on heroin while in custody and later died after being transferred to Henry Ford Hospital.
DeWitt Twp. traffic stops, arrests, narcotics violations increased in 2022
Between November 2021 and 2022, traffic enforcement stops, narcotics violations and custody arrests in DeWitt Township nearly doubled.
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
Car stolen in Lansing with dog inside
Around 1:00 p.m., Lansing Police officers responded to a report of a car theft at Logan Square Plaza.
Jackson woman sentenced to prison for involvement in ‘heinous’ 2009 murder
JACKSON, MI -- Several years after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in a robbery and brutal murder, Jackson woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. Tiffany Reichard was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2, to spend 12 to 20 years in prison for her involvement in...
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
WILX-TV
Teen dies following shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for a suspect in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Thursday night. Police said they received several 911 calls about a shooting near the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and East North Street at about 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a Chevrolet Impala with two people inside.
Jackson man arrested after robbing market at knifepoint
JACKSON, MI -- A robbery at knifepoint and the police chase that followed resulted in several felony charges for a Jackson man Thursday, police said. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a robbery alarm at the PS Food Mart at 1301 S. West Avenue in Jackson.
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Death of 15-year-old Adriana Davidson
Ann Arbor, Mi – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the death of 15 year old Adriana Davidson, an Ann Arbor Pioneer student who was found near the athletic field’s bleachers. The department says that they know that in the absence of facts, myths...
Proposed bill aims to expand access involving Child Protective Services laws in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice. On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services. Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents. Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death. RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldWhile Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step...
WILX-TV
Ingham Cunty Health Department announces new Medical Health Officer
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department announced on Thursday that Nike Shoyinka, MD, MPH, has been named Medical Health Officer by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners beginning February 18. Linda Vail, Ingham County’s current Health Officer, will be retiring on February 17 after leading the department for more than 9 years.
WILX-TV
Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
wkzo.com
WILX-TV
WILX-TV
Jackson Secretary of State Office to close for remodeling
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Secretary of State office in Jackson will close Monday due to a remodeling project. The office, located at 1184 Jackson Crossing, will have the carpet throughout the office replaced. The self-service station in the entrance will remain open 24/7 for residents who need to renew...
2 arrested for break-in spree that hit 4 houses, 12 vehicles in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- They broke into four houses and a dozen cars in a single morning, police said. Now they face several years in jail and multiple felony charges. At about 11 a.m. Jan. 23, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 830 Royal Drive, north of Jackson, to find two suspects wanted for home invasion.
Victim in fatal Jackson shooting identified by police
JACKSON, MI -- Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man shot and killed in Jackson on Thursday. Taray Suddeth, of Jackson, was shot Feb. 2 while driving south on North Waterloo Avenue in Jackson, police said. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to...
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
WILX-TV
Troopers looking for missing 17-year-old who may be in Lansing or Saginaw
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is asking for help locating 17-year-old Jade Lee Sackett. According to police, Sackett’s last contact was on Jan. 25. They also said that Sackett may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area. The missing person is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds,...
Jackson mom creates diaper surplus to help families in need
"If you are a family, a mom, a dad or anyone that's experiencing hardship, and shortness on baby supplies due to just not having money maybe you're in between jobs and not employed you can get a hold of us, and we will help you,"
