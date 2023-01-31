Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers coach doesn’t ‘see any scenario’ Jimmy Garoppolo returns to team
Jimmy Garoppolo will be on a new NFL team next fall. The former Patriots second-round pick, who spent the past six seasons in San Francisco, enters this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. On Wednesday, his final press conference of the season, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he saw any scenario in which Garoppolo returned to his team.
Senior Bowl 2023: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL Draft prospects
Quite a few of the NFL’s best draft prospects have descended upon Mobile, Alabama, and they’ll be in action on Saturday afternoon in the Senior Bowl. Headliners for the 2023 game include Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, among plenty of others. While the game will only be televised on NFL Network, it can still be streamed for free by using a free trial from fuboTV.
Jonathan Jones hopes to return to the Patriots in NFL free agency
Jonathan Jones is entering free agency at the perfect time. For the first six seasons of his NFL career, Jones was the Patriots main slot cornerback and a core special teamer. Last season, however, the 29-year-old moved to the outside cornerback position. That resulted in Jones having the best season of his career with his contract coming to an end.
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers projected to break the bank as top rated WR in free agency
It looks like Jakobi Meyers is about to become a rich man. Meyers finished the 2022 season as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight year. The 26-year-old dealt with multiple injuries, but still caught 67 passes for 804 yards to go with a career-high six touchdowns. With the Super...
Predictions for all 23 Patriots free agents
The Patriots have almost two dozen players set to hit the market this offseason. From franchise staples like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, to key players like Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, Bill Belichick will have some serious decisions to make when free agency opens in mid-March. So which Patriots...
Red Sox players paid J.T Watkins during suspension for decoding signs, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’
Red Sox players reportedly paid advance scouting assistant J.T. Watkins during his year-long unpaid suspension in 2020 for decoding signs in-game during the 2018 season, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The HarperCollins-published book goes...
FanDuel Super Bowl promo: how to claim best Eagles-Chiefs bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest FanDuel Super Bowl promo, new customers have up to 3,000 reasons to click here and bet...
Where to buy Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl hats, t-shirts and more online
Super Bowl LVII is less than just two weeks away and Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl gear is now available on Fanatics so fans will be ready for the big game. AFC Champions the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to their third Super Bowl in four years on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs Super Bowl gear including hats, t-shirts and more are now available on Fanatics just in time for the big game.
Tom Brady’s divorce with Gisele Bundchen was ‘traumatizing,’ played into retirement (report)
Tom Brady’s choice to retire from football reportedly had more to do than just the game. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported this week that the former New England Patriots quarterback’s decision to walk away from the game was affected by a hard year personally. Darlington said, after talking to those close to Brady, he’d used one word to describe the 45-year-old quarterback: Exhausted.
DeAndre Hopkins to the Patriots? Odds say New England is one of top contenders for WR
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the top receiving talents in the league and the Cards could...
Former Celtics star in talks to join staff at Kentucky with John Calipari (report)
Rajon Rondo could be heading back to school this year -- as a coach and student. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim reports that the former Boston Celtics Rondo guard is in talks to join John Calipari’s coaching staff at Kentucky next season. According to Pilgrim, the former Wildcats star is reportedly back on campus to take classes and “hanging around the basketball offices.”
