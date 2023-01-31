Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those...
WHEC TV-10
Texas executes inmate convicted of fatally shooting Dallas police officer after high speed chase nearly 16 years ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes inmate convicted of fatally shooting Dallas police officer after high speed chase nearly 16 years ago. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard...
WHEC TV-10
Colorado man held in Nevada solar plant fire unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled a Colorado dentist unfit for trial following his arrest last month in what authorities characterized as a terror attack on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos. Mohammed Reza Mesmarian’s attorney, Nick Pitaro, said Wednesday that two psychiatrists...
WHEC TV-10
New California oil well ban put on hold for voters to decide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new law banning new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and other community sites has been put on hold until after voters decide next year whether to throw it out, officials announced Friday. Opponents of Senate Bill 1137 gathered more than 623,000...
WHEC TV-10
New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico escalated Friday as Democratic state legislators advanced a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women’s access to reproductive health care. The initiative from state House Democrats responds to abortion...
WHEC TV-10
Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary’s indictment
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.”. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday...
WHEC TV-10
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER (AP) — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their...
WHEC TV-10
Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers. The state Senate Health, Human Services...
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul looking to revisit state’s bail reform laws
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to revise the state’s bail reform laws again. The governor says the law is confusing the judges. On the one hand, it says to consider certain factors and set bail or send people to jail. On the other hand, it tells them to impose the least restrictive means to make sure the defendant comes back to court.
WHEC TV-10
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A newly released audio recording offers a behind-the-scenes look at how former President Donald Trump’s campaign team in a pivotal battleground state knew they had been outflanked by Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. But even as they acknowledged defeat, they pivoted to allegations of widespread fraud that were ultimately debunked — repeatedly — by elections officials and the courts.
WHEC TV-10
Lawsuit continues to prevent cannabis dispensaries from opening in Rochester region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester region is still unable to open recreational cannabis dispensaries because of a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that New York is discriminating against out-of-state businesses by prioritizing dispensary licenses for people who have marijuana convictions within New York. In November, a judge ruled in favor of the Michigan-based company that filed the lawsuit. That ruling prevents the state from issuing licenses in the regions of Western New York, the Fingers Lakes, Central New York, Brooklyn, and Mid-Hudson but not in Manhattan.
WHEC TV-10
State comptroller speaks out against proposed Thruway toll increases
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli is speaking out against the proposed Thruway toll increases. This comes after the state’s Thruway Authority asked its board to approve a toll hike that would begin in 2024. The state’s E-Zpass customers would see an increase of 5% in 2024 and another increase of 5% in 2027. The toll hike would be 75% for those without an E-Zpass or with one from out of state.
WHEC TV-10
Serious crash shuts down Thruway Friday night
VICTOR, N.Y. – The New York State Thruway was shut down after a serious crash at around 11 p.m. Friday. The crash involved multiple cars and a tractor-trailer by exits 44 and 45 going westbound. All lanes were blocked off as emergency personal arrived. News10NBC is following this story...
WHEC TV-10
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to...
WHEC TV-10
Proposed state budget carves out $100 million for reducing gun violence
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York already spent a lot of money on guns and gun control. This budget adds $100 million. Governor Kathy Hochul says, “The cities that are struggling to get guns out of the hands of individuals who should not have them or stop the flow of guns coming in into them, are struggling with meeting that demand with resources and people.”
WHEC TV-10
Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban ‘Latinx’ term
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Hispanic lawmakers in Connecticut has proposed that the state follow Arkansas’ lead and ban the term “Latinx” from official government documents, calling it offensive to Spanish speakers. The word is used as a gender-neutral alternative to “Latino” and “Latina”...
WHEC TV-10
20 attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation’s largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed...
WHEC TV-10
Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze
Rising temperatures offered some hope Friday for frustrated Texans days after they lost power — and in many cases heat — in a deadly winter storm, while a new wave of frigid weather rolling into the Northeast led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills...
Comments / 0