Just why doesn’t he go after drug dealers that kill far more people than guns ! I don’t recall anything in the Constitution about drug dealers ! Most of the violence is created over drugs or their fried brains don’t respect life ! We need the second amendment intact and unabridged !
The ATF does not make LAW! Congress does! This will fail as it is unconstitutional! The ATF should be charged with treason!
This is probably the most silly of an entire stack of silly regulations. How is a piece of plastic made to help ensure the gun is safely stabilized by those that need assistance, that has been legal for years, suddenly such a hazard that it has to be registered? Plus, what does ‘registering’ do anyway other than creates a list of people who has them?? And that fixes something how??? The only point to this entire thing is harassment, nothing more.
