Florida State

Freedom Jaeger
3d ago

Just why doesn’t he go after drug dealers that kill far more people than guns ! I don’t recall anything in the Constitution about drug dealers ! Most of the violence is created over drugs or their fried brains don’t respect life ! We need the second amendment intact and unabridged !

Richard Lempke
3d ago

The ATF does not make LAW! Congress does! This will fail as it is unconstitutional! The ATF should be charged with treason!

James C Abner
3d ago

This is probably the most silly of an entire stack of silly regulations. How is a piece of plastic made to help ensure the gun is safely stabilized by those that need assistance, that has been legal for years, suddenly such a hazard that it has to be registered? Plus, what does ‘registering’ do anyway other than creates a list of people who has them?? And that fixes something how??? The only point to this entire thing is harassment, nothing more.

hstoday.us

Justice Department Announces New Rule to Address Stabilizing Braces, Accessories Used to Convert Pistols into Short-Barreled Rifles

Today, the Department of Justice announced it has submitted to the Federal Register the “Stabilizing Braces” Final Rule, which makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches, commonly referred to as a short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA). In April 2021, at an event with President Biden, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to address the issue of stabilizing braces.
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions

Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
