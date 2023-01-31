LOL, he can think this is withering on a vine, but it is not going away! CRT, is not taught in K-12, and only a legal elective course. DEI is taught at private companies, of which he has no say on their funding, so it will still be around, just not at colleges where they are funded by this state! Jeez, this blow hard is getting so extremist and authoritarian that he really thinks he has control! He is starting to sound a little unhinged to me. Anyway one thing is certain, he keeps making his political circle smaller and smaller!
So what, history is not just written in books in schools. History beats in our hearts everyday. Everyone needs to know his history. DeSantis cannot stop that. He is an idiot for trying. Let me tell you why? It is up to us to teach our kids about inclusion and diversity. A child should already be taught this from home. Books are online, class lessons are online, and everything is right there. Why do we give DeSantis so much power? We are the power. Believe what you want. It is not my job to convince people. It is my job to carry out my heritage tradition even more now. School is not the only place that black history can be taught. Let us focus on this during black history month.
DeSantis is a another Donald Trump, he showed his racism in a different way but both are the same. they don't care about the people,only to destroy and to seek power to keep you down, are these the kind of people you want to represent you.
