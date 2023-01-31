ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 261

Elyce
3d ago

LOL, he can think this is withering on a vine, but it is not going away! CRT, is not taught in K-12, and only a legal elective course. DEI is taught at private companies, of which he has no say on their funding, so it will still be around, just not at colleges where they are funded by this state! Jeez, this blow hard is getting so extremist and authoritarian that he really thinks he has control! He is starting to sound a little unhinged to me. Anyway one thing is certain, he keeps making his political circle smaller and smaller!

Reply
16
Commonsense
3d ago

So what, history is not just written in books in schools. History beats in our hearts everyday. Everyone needs to know his history. DeSantis cannot stop that. He is an idiot for trying. Let me tell you why? It is up to us to teach our kids about inclusion and diversity. A child should already be taught this from home. Books are online, class lessons are online, and everything is right there. Why do we give DeSantis so much power? We are the power. Believe what you want. It is not my job to convince people. It is my job to carry out my heritage tradition even more now. School is not the only place that black history can be taught. Let us focus on this during black history month.

Reply(2)
15
Lillie Keith
3d ago

DeSantis is a another Donald Trump, he showed his racism in a different way but both are the same. they don't care about the people,only to destroy and to seek power to keep you down, are these the kind of people you want to represent you.

Reply(4)
18
Related
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance

Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Susan McManus: Florida’s racial mix is a look at America’s Future

Currently, Florida is a hairsbreadth away from being a minority-majority state. Demographically speaking, America has looked to the future and found — Florida. That was just one of the data points political scientist Susan McManus shared with members at the Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon Tuesday. The racial and...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
FLORIDA STATE
Colorado Newsline

What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s tough to decide what’s more odious: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ racist, authoritarian, and nakedly political power play rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American studies, or the College Board’s cowardly decision to revise the course in the face of this thuggish criticism. The board’s decision […] The post What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Florida's DeSantis wants to eliminate 'CRT bureaucracies' at state colleges and universities

(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday at the State College of Florida in Bradenton on Tuesday to discuss higher education reforms. In early January, DeSantis, along with House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, requested all financial records from state colleges and universities in regard to faculty expenditures on subjects that are considered "woke" like critical race theory. Administrations who are politicizing their offices...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

953K+
Followers
5K+
Post
737M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy