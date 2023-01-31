Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan ‘went ballistic’ in their most recent conversation
The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was close to a decade ago. Aapparently, Jordan cursed Barkley out during their last phone call.
Charles Barkley weighs in on missed call against LeBron James: ‘You sound like these fools in Washington, DC'
NBA Hall of Famer and analyst Charles Barkley defended referees in last Saturday's game between the Lakers and the Celtics, using a political angle in his argument.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
If Chinese spy balloon escapes US airspace, get ready for an even bigger disaster
A Chinese spy balloon has been floating over America this week. That's shockingly bad news. But things will get even worse if the balloon is allowed to leave American airspace.
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Conservatives light up Dan Rather for comparing DeSantis policy to Jim Crow: ‘Now a full blown caricature’
Disgraced "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather was berated for suggesting Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., objecting to CRT in Florida schools was a modern version of Jim Crow.
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
TMZ.com
Master P's Son Mercy Miller Throws Down Insane Dunk Against Bronny James' Team
Master P's son, Mercy Miller, is proving yet again he's a baller on the hardwood ... this time throwing down an insane dunk in a game -- against Bronny James' much-touted high school team no less!. Miller's epic flight happened on Wednesday night when his Notre Dame squad was taking...
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
St John's cheerleaders refuse to perform at game after school fails to recognize them on Women in Sports Day
St. John's cheerleaders protested after not being recognized by the school's social media posts celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
12 Catholic school students and their chaperones were removed from The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after refusing to remove their pro-life beanies.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
Patrick Mahomes’ dad, ex-MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, says his son honed his athletic skills as a baseball prodigy
Long before Patrick Mahomes II won an NFL MVP award, he was fine-tuning his athletic skills on the baseball diamond with his father, a Major League Baseball relief pitcher.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
