LJWR
3d ago
What in the heck is going on with California? I read where San Bernardino wanted to succeed from California because lack of state funds for them and high crime. SMH
Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in SpringThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million soldUSA DiarioFontana, CA
Murray's Ranch: World's First Negro Dude RanchThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Man Drops Off Deceased Animal/Human Remains At Police Station Then LeavesWestmont Community NewsSan Bernardino, CA
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
foxla.com
Driver charged with murder after striking, stabbing OC doctor on bicycle in Dana Point
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of an Orange County doctor who officials say was struck by a vehicle then stabbed while on his bike in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal...
California doctor stabbed to death on scenic bike ride remembered by colleagues for saving 'many lives'
The Southern California doctor allegedly attacked and killed by a motorist was praised by employees at the hospital where he worked.
Man Charged with Fatal Attack on Bicyclist in Dana Point
A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of a bicyclist in Dana Point.
newsantaana.com
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
Authorities searching for man who left human jawbone at San Bernardino police station
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who brought a human jawbone into a San Bernardino station and left it there.
California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver
A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
Florida murder suspect arrested in missing Lyft driver's car after North Carolina police chase
A Florida murder suspect has been arrested after a high-speed North Carolina police chase involving the car of a missing Lyft driver, according to his family.
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
Caught on video: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at homeowner in Spring Valley Lake
A homeowner was shot at while confronting thieves near Victorville, and the terrifying moments were caught on video.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested in connection with bicyclists death in Orange County
DANA POINT, Calif. – A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — a Laguna Beach doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man arrested after running into an O.C. cyclist then stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Ca. (Feb. 2, 2023): At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in...
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
danapointtimes.com
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Death of Cyclist After Traffic Collision, Stabbing at PCH, Crown Valley
Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 58-year-old cyclist who was struck in a vehicle collision and reportedly stabbed in a subsequent assault at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Vanroy Evan Smith,...
California DA calls Newsom a 'menace to public safety' in escalating war of words over police officer's death
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp continues to point the finger at Gov. Gavin Newsom's policies after a released convict allegedly gunned down a young cop on the job.
Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside
A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
