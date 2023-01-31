ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates TV Son's Birthday With Sincere Photos From Set

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago

She may just be his mom on 'Law & Order: SVU,' but her message reads like a card written by a very proud parent.

Mariska Hargitay shared a special birthday wish with her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star, Ryan Buggle , honoring the actor's 13 th birthday today.

Hargitay, 59, posted two behind-the-scenes photos with the now-teenager that displayed the sweet relationship they've fostered during their time on set.

In the first pic, Hargitay and Buggle look deep in conversation, chatting while sitting on a desk. The second snap showed the two co-stars embracing and smiling at one another.

" Happy birthday to this newly minted teenager! @ryanbuggle , you’ve always been wise—and magnificent and inspired and inspiring—beyond your years. I cannot wait to see what your thirteenth year has in store," she gushed in the caption.

Hargitay continued, "It’s been such a joy working with you and getting to know your beautiful heart. I love your spirit and I love you . Happy happy birthday! 🎉🎂🎊🎈." The actress also included the hashtags "#BestKidEver," "#Benoah" and "#MyNoah."

Buggle, who portrays Noah Benson—the adopted son of Hargitay's Olivia Benson—on the long- running crime show , quickly wrote back to his TV mom, commenting, "Love you so much! Thank you ❤️."

The birthday boy later took to his own Instagram , sharing a photo of himself nailing a handstand in a beautiful snowy tundra, exclaiming, "13! Grateful for all of you, your wishes and love!"

Buggle hails from New Jersey, and the young actor joined the Law & Order: SVU cast in 2017 when he was just 7 years old. He has since become an irreplaceable part of the Benson family , even appearing in two episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime .

Happy birthday, Ryan!

